Plane landing at Schiphol Airport manages to miss the runway

In yet another “holy crap” moment for Schiphol Airport, a Delta Airlines plane managed to miss the runway on Thursday morning.

The plane, en route to Amsterdam from Detroit, had a bumpy landing in the dirt in front of the Schiphol-Oostbaan. 

Now, we’re not saying we can fly a plane any better, but yikes!

Dirt, damage and delays

The incident caused some damage to the pavement and runway lights, resulting in an hour-long closing of the Oostbaan. 🚧

The flight’s passengers surely did not have a good start to the day, but luckily, nobody on board the aircraft was injured. 

On the bright side, maybe the adrenaline helped them power through the day and dodge the jet lag. 😉

READ MORE | Top European airports revealed — but Schiphol didn't make the cut

After the incident, the plane was taxied to the gate, where its passengers could safely disembark, writes the NOS.

In typical Schiphol fashion, the incident led to delays and cancellations of other flights. And people weren’t happy. 😬

Schiphol’s shortest runway

Schiphol Airport has six runways, five of which serve commercial operations, such as the transportation of passengers or goods. 

The sixth one? Yep, you guessed it, it’s the Oostbaan 

With a length of 2,014 metres, it’s the shortest runway of them all, and it’s mostly used for helicopters and private jets. 🚁

The Oostbaan is generally not used on a daily basis, but Delta’s aircraft had been instructed to land there due to Thursday morning’s strong winds

What do you think of this Schiphol horror story? Let us know in the comments.

The 10 best hikes in and near Utrecht to bask in Dutch nature
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

