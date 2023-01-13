Plane landing at Schiphol Airport manages to miss the runway

In yet another “holy crap” moment for Schiphol Airport, a Delta Airlines plane managed to miss the runway on Thursday morning.

The plane, en route to Amsterdam from Detroit, had a bumpy landing in the dirt in front of the Schiphol-Oostbaan.

Now, we’re not saying we can fly a plane any better, but yikes!

Dirt, damage and delays

The incident caused some damage to the pavement and runway lights, resulting in an hour-long closing of the Oostbaan. 🚧

Delta Air Lines A330-300 touched down short of the runway while landing at Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport, damaging the approach lighting system. Aircraft damage if any is currently unknown.



📷 dsajet

The flight’s passengers surely did not have a good start to the day, but luckily, nobody on board the aircraft was injured.

On the bright side, maybe the adrenaline helped them power through the day and dodge the jet lag. 😉

After the incident, the plane was taxied to the gate, where its passengers could safely disembark, writes the NOS.

In typical Schiphol fashion, the incident led to delays and cancellations of other flights. And people weren’t happy. 😬

Schiphol’s shortest runway

Schiphol Airport has six runways, five of which serve commercial operations, such as the transportation of passengers or goods.

The sixth one? Yep, you guessed it, it’s the Oostbaan

With a length of 2,014 metres, it’s the shortest runway of them all, and it’s mostly used for helicopters and private jets. 🚁

The Oostbaan is generally not used on a daily basis, but Delta’s aircraft had been instructed to land there due to Thursday morning’s strong winds.

What do you think of this Schiphol horror story? Let us know in the comments.