Hip hop hoera: here’s what the Dutch listened to this year

NewsEntertainment
Katrien Nivera
Crowd-of-people-in-front-of-a-Dutch-stage
Image: Hanny Naibaho https://unsplash.com/photos/aWXVxy8BSzc

Talks about some lekkere liedjes! Like last year, the top five most-streamed artists in the Netherlands are (unsurprisingly) predominantly Dutch.  

As the year comes to a close, millions of people look forward to Spotify Wrapped, Spotify’s personalised breakdown of their streaming history from top artists to most-streamed songs. 

The Dutch have become avid streamers of music and Dutch-language music, particularly Dutch-language hip hop, is at the forefront of the country’s streaming history this year, reports the NOS

Dutch rappers like Ronnie Flex and Lil’ Kleine dominate the top five male artists, with the exception of the original YouTube-artist-turned-celebrity Justin Bieber. 

READ MORE | 11 Dutch songs to learn the language (and culture!) 

Although previously unpopular, DJs have been pushing for hip hop on the radios for years, with immense rewards. 🌟

A musical upgrade 🎵

Dutch singer Maan was pleasantly surprised to see her song with Snelle “Blijven Slapen” (stay asleep) was the top-streamed song of 2021 in the Netherlands, as well as being the top five most streamed female artists. 

The Netherlands has a fanatical DJ-music producer scene and Dutch language music is only improving in quality. Dutch producers like Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, and Afrojack are making headlines abroad.

According to FunX DJ Fernando Halman, it’s likely we’ll see Dutch artists collaborating with foreign artists too.

With results like these, Dutch music could be on its way to taking over the world (hopefully not like the VOC 😉). 🌍

What did your Spotify Wrapped look like this year? Tell us in the comments below!

Features Image: Hanny Naibaho/Unsplash

Previous articleCoronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says
Next articleDutch Quirk #52: Write poems for each other for “pakjesavond”
Katrien Nivera
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says

Feeling under the weather? Sore throat, sniffly nose, or a cough? 😪  Well, as of today, you won’t have to...
Cara Räker -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #52: Write poems for each other for “pakjesavond”

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
Didn't think the words "Dutch" and "poetry" were two things you'd hear in one sentence? Well, turn out Dutchies can be quite the lyricists...

Hip hop hoera: here’s what the Dutch listened to this year

Katrien Nivera -
Talks about some lekkere liedjes! Like last year, the top five most-streamed artists in the Netherlands are (unsurprisingly) predominantly Dutch.   As the year comes to...

Coronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says

Cara Räker -
Feeling under the weather? Sore throat, sniffly nose, or a cough? 😪  Well, as of today, you won’t have to go to the GGD...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X