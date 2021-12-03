Hip hop hoera: here’s what the Dutch listened to this year

Talks about some lekkere liedjes! Like last year, the top five most-streamed artists in the Netherlands are (unsurprisingly) predominantly Dutch.

As the year comes to a close, millions of people look forward to Spotify Wrapped, Spotify’s personalised breakdown of their streaming history from top artists to most-streamed songs.

The Dutch have become avid streamers of music and Dutch-language music, particularly Dutch-language hip hop, is at the forefront of the country’s streaming history this year, reports the NOS.

Dutch rappers like Ronnie Flex and Lil’ Kleine dominate the top five male artists, with the exception of the original YouTube-artist-turned-celebrity Justin Bieber.

Although previously unpopular, DJs have been pushing for hip hop on the radios for years, with immense rewards. 🌟

A musical upgrade 🎵

Dutch singer Maan was pleasantly surprised to see her song with Snelle “Blijven Slapen” (stay asleep) was the top-streamed song of 2021 in the Netherlands, as well as being the top five most streamed female artists.

The Netherlands has a fanatical DJ-music producer scene and Dutch language music is only improving in quality. Dutch producers like Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, and Afrojack are making headlines abroad.

According to FunX DJ Fernando Halman, it’s likely we’ll see Dutch artists collaborating with foreign artists too.

With results like these, Dutch music could be on its way to taking over the world (hopefully not like the VOC 😉). 🌍

Features Image: Hanny Naibaho/Unsplash