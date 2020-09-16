You could say that listening to Dutch music for the first time is like taking your first sip of wine. It’s a taste that you initially cringe at, but as the years go by, you learn to love it.

Soon enough you’ll catch yourself happily humming the tunes as you potter around your room or clumsily screaming them at the top of your lungs — depending on the amount of alcohol in your system. As with any cultural phenomenon, studying Dutch music can tell us a lot about life in the Netherlands.

Barrel organs and DJ’s aside, here are 11 classic Dutch songs to help you familiarise yourself with both the Dutch language and people.