Cold comfort: Dutch temperatures are about to drop even further

Autumn is coming! 🐺 Or…well, whatever passes for autumn in the Netherlands — cue rain, colder temperatures, rain, and clouds. Oh, and did we mention the rain?

We hope you’ve got your scarves and winter coats at the ready, as temperatures are set to get much colder, much sooner this year, reports RTL Nieuws.

A mixed Monday

Today is going to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures of around 16 degrees Celsius, and sunshine — for a brief while.

Wat leuk… unless you live near the coast. In which case you can expect clouds and some showers. Sorry guys, you can’t have the beach and the good weather!

Have no fear (if you miss typical Dutch autumn weather)

Tomorrow will bring showers, lower temperatures, and more wind than you’d probably be happy with. 🌬

The following days can be expected to follow a similar template, much like the Dutch approach to fashion.

Expect clouds and bad weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures that hover stubbornly around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius.

O DUCKING HATE TBE DUTCH WEATHER RN pic.twitter.com/M0LsN7yNaV — kai! ³⁰ 🙂 ITS HAPPENING (@dwtjoy) September 17, 2022 TikTokker @alijhali explains it way better than we could. 🙌

What’s with the showers?

Buienrader blames this particularly dreary forecast on the autumn temperature difference between the relatively warmer seawater and colder upper air.

Temperature differences decrease whilst over land, unlike bitterballen which get warmer the closer they are to your mouth (burnt tongue gang unite 🤕).

This is why regions like the Achterhoek and Twente can expect far less rain than coastal regions.

History isn’t repeating itself… sadly

Our weather forecast is far cry from last year’s Indian summer, where temperatures were around 23 degrees Celsius at this time of year.

In fact, the normal temperature for this time of the year would be 18 degrees Celsius — but we guess the weather gods decided we need something else to complain about. 🤷🏻‍♀️

