New high-speed trains get you to Germany faster than you can say “Viva Hollandia!”

Just in time for the next match 🚄

Lottie Gale
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Ever whipped through the Dutch and German countryside on the super speedy ICE trains? Well, starting today, the connection between Amsterdam and Frankfurt just got even faster.

The new versions of the ICE trains, called ‘ICE 3neo’, look the same and travel the same routes, running seven times daily from Amsterdam to Cologne and Frankfurt.

READ MORE | 19 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

But those familiar red and white stripes will be zooming past quicker than before — and their speed isn’t the only improvement, the NS shares in a press release.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts

The Deutsche Bahn-owned trains might have WiFi that’s as fast as the journey time, but their speedy service makes them a very popular and busy travel option.

Now, ICE International has reformed the interior of the trains to provide a more spacious and comfortable experience for its passengers.

With plans to run ICE trains as far as Munich by 2025, the extra room to stretch out is great news.

Fast track for the footy

“We look forward to a summer in which many travellers choose the train. For example, for a holiday or a visit to one of the sporting events”, says Heike Luiten, director of NS International.

And visiting sporting events is just what we’re thinking, with the Euros 2024 already kicking off this summer.

READ MORE | Orange fever sweeps through Holland and Hamburg as NL plays its first Euros match

But take note, Oranje fans: if you don’t want to miss the game (natuurlijk), don’t leave it to the last minute to book the train.

ICE trains might be the best option for getting to Germany quickly; just make sure you purchase the ticket at least two days before you intend to travel.

Do you plan to travel with one of the new ICE trains soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

