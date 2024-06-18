Brighter days ahead: sunny weather more likely in the second half of June

Don't lose hope!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
photo-of-people-sat-outside-at-a-sunny-terrace-bar
Image: Depositphotos

If there’s one consistent thing about Dutch weather, it’s that it’s not really consistent at all.

On the brighter side, it seems like the tides (and clouds) are finally turning.

The chances of sunnier, drier weather increase in the second half of the month, but meteorologists are unsure if temperatures will also increase, reports Het Parool.

Improving predictions

June has had quite a disappointing track record for weather so far, with a chance of mosquitos, one code yellow storm, and generally wet, windy weather.

In the coming weeks, temperatures are likely to increase to at least the low 20s, with the occasional rain throughout the country (nothing unusual).

Towards the end of June, the Netherlands should finally see dry and sunny weather. Local showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the predominantly rainy weather seems to be over.

However, it’s still uncertain how warm the weather will get. In the event of a south-east wind (coming from southern Europe and Africa), there are chances of temperatures 25 degrees Celsius and more.

Winds from the North Sea will only bring the temperature around 19 to 23 degrees.

What are your plans if the weather is finally sunny and warm in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below. 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

