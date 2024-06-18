If there’s one consistent thing about Dutch weather, it’s that it’s not really consistent at all.

On the brighter side, it seems like the tides (and clouds) are finally turning.

The chances of sunnier, drier weather increase in the second half of the month, but meteorologists are unsure if temperatures will also increase, reports Het Parool.

Improving predictions

June has had quite a disappointing track record for weather so far, with a chance of mosquitos, one code yellow storm, and generally wet, windy weather.

In the Netherlands we have had shitty weather since October last year and it rains almost every day, either during the day or at night.



Every other day in June is gloomy, clouded, dark and cold here, we still wear winter coats. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Régina Kiriya Dea (@iPebby) June 17, 2024

In the coming weeks, temperatures are likely to increase to at least the low 20s, with the occasional rain throughout the country (nothing unusual).

Towards the end of June, the Netherlands should finally see dry and sunny weather. Local showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the predominantly rainy weather seems to be over.

Parents in most of the 🌍: You can’t cycle to school in this weather….



Parents in the Netherlands: pic.twitter.com/K8RNzFxK2u — anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) April 17, 2024

However, it’s still uncertain how warm the weather will get. In the event of a south-east wind (coming from southern Europe and Africa), there are chances of temperatures 25 degrees Celsius and more.

Winds from the North Sea will only bring the temperature around 19 to 23 degrees.

What are your plans if the weather is finally sunny and warm in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below. 👇