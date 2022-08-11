Man boards plane at Dutch airport, sends photo of crashed plane to fellow passengers

NewsCrimeInternational
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
transavia cancellation flights amsterdam schiphol
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol The Netherlands - April 14th 2018: PH-HXI Transavia Boeing 737-800 at the gate

This morning, an 18-year-old man was arrested at Rotterdam The Hague Airport for sending passengers a photo of a crashed plane right before taking off. 

The man was travelling to Croatia on a Transavia flight when he decided it was a goed idee (good idea) to AirDrop the dubious photo to dozens of passengers on the plane. 🥴

AirDrop is a Bluetooth feature from Apple that can send files, such as photos, to other Apple devices within a 30-foot radius. People receiving AirDrop files can choose whether to accept the sent file before seeing it.

Arrested for the threat

While the man claimed that it was a joke, The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee considered it a threat and arrested him for suspicious behaviour.

“These are not the jokes you should make at an airport, especially not on an airplane. We see this as a threat. That is why it has been decided to arrest the man”, a spokesperson for Marechaussee tells AD.

READ MORE | Queen Máxima jumps out of plane over Breda (and yes, there’s a video)

The Transavia flight eventually left en route to Croatia — but the situation caused a 30-minute delay for the folks onboard.

The Public Prosecution Service took over the case, and the man was eventually freed from jail.

What do you think about this airport situation? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article7 reasons you should get an MBA in Amsterdam
Next articleInternational students forced to drop out of studies due to lack of Dutch housing
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

International students forced to drop out of studies due to lack of Dutch housing

It's no news that the housing shortage is taking its toll on students in the Netherlands — and internationals are...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

International students forced to drop out of studies due to lack of Dutch housing

Juni Moltubak - 0
It's no news that the housing shortage is taking its toll on students in the Netherlands — and internationals are no exception to this....

7 reasons you should get an MBA in Amsterdam

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Are you looking to accelerate your career — or perhaps embark on a whole new one? If yes, then you’ve probably played with the...

The Hague Market: the vibrant open market of the Netherlands

Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo - 4
Storytime! How and where I found The Hague Market — a.k.a. the biggest open street market in Europe. When I first moved to the Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X