Man boards plane at Dutch airport, sends photo of crashed plane to fellow passengers

This morning, an 18-year-old man was arrested at Rotterdam The Hague Airport for sending passengers a photo of a crashed plane right before taking off.

The man was travelling to Croatia on a Transavia flight when he decided it was a goed idee (good idea) to AirDrop the dubious photo to dozens of passengers on the plane. 🥴

AirDrop is a Bluetooth feature from Apple that can send files, such as photos, to other Apple devices within a 30-foot radius. People receiving AirDrop files can choose whether to accept the sent file before seeing it.

Arrested for the threat

While the man claimed that it was a joke, The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee considered it a threat and arrested him for suspicious behaviour.

“These are not the jokes you should make at an airport, especially not on an airplane. We see this as a threat. That is why it has been decided to arrest the man”, a spokesperson for Marechaussee tells AD.

READ MORE | Queen Máxima jumps out of plane over Breda (and yes, there’s a video)

The Transavia flight eventually left en route to Croatia — but the situation caused a 30-minute delay for the folks onboard.

The Public Prosecution Service took over the case, and the man was eventually freed from jail.

What do you think about this airport situation? Tell us in the comments below! 👇