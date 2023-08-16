More and more tourists flock to the Netherlands each year: here’s why

Image: Despositphotos [Editorial use only] https://depositphotos.com/221680494/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-sept-2018-tourists.html

If you thought the Netherlands was the worst place to go on holiday, think again. Tourists from around Europe are coming to the Netherlands more and more frequently due to rising temperatures in their home countries.

The south of Europe has historically been a haven from the gloomy Dutch weather, but now the heat is becoming a bit too intense.

The result? People are travelling up north for their holidays: not only to the Netherlands but also Scandinavia and Brussels.

READ MORE | 9 unique places to spend the night in the Netherlands

Particularly, tourists from Spain and Italy are coming to these destinations. That being said, they’re not coming here in the summer, as you’d expect. Instead, they travel in the autumn or springtime, possibly because ticket prices are higher in the summer.

Their favourite Dutch destination to visit? Amsterdam! (Surprise, surprise.) 

Why travel up north?

Basically, people are leaving the south of Europe because it’s just too damn hot. And that’s not really going to stop anytime soon.

Meteorologists predict that these seasons of extremely high temperatures are going to get longer and more intense, according to Metro Nieuws

READ MORE | How to beat the Dutch heat: 11 tips to keep your cool

We’ve recently seen the implications of extreme temperatures in Greece, when travel company TUI had to evacuate 8,000 travellers from Rhodes because of forest fires. 

Forest fires and floods are becoming more frequent in many warm countries, so people are vacationing in places like the Netherlands, where these natural disasters are less likely to happen.

Trains are better than planes

Travelling by train is also becoming more and more popular, and only 35% of travellers chose to travel by plane in the past year. At the same time, flights are becoming more expensive (party because fewer people choose them).

As a result, people vacation closer to their homes, making use of Europe’s extensive international train network.

Where is your favourite way to spend your holidays? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

