This literal Nazi TREASURE MAP just got released to the public

Time to strap on your hiking boots, pack your backpacks and get digging! As part of the annual ‘public access day,’ the Dutch National Archives have just published a real Nazi treasure map.

Yep, you read that right! And the best part? The treasure on the map has not been found yet!

… or at least that’s what they think. 😏

Will we be rich?

The content of the treasure is said to be made up of four zinc ammunition boxes with valuables such as watches and jewellery, as RTL Nieuws reports.

Sounds boring? Well, according to Annet Waalkens of the National Archives, the treasure is “worth several millions” 😱

Niet verder vertellen maar ik heb ineens een idee hoe ik de schat in Ommeren kan vinden. https://t.co/RQX7QteCi3 — Mark Traa (@marktraa) January 3, 2023

Translation: “Don’t tell anyone, but I suddenly have an idea on how to find the treasure in Ommeren.”

According to the NOS, the valuable loot was plundered by German soldiers from a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank in Arnhem in August of 1944.

READ MORE | Photo report: the Netherlands at war, 1940-1945

After explosions struck the building during the defence of Arnhem, it was said that German soldiers made use of the situation. They put the valuables in their coats, and buried them later on — supposedly right here in the lowlands. 🤔

So, where can we start treasure hunting?

Grab your OV Chipkaart, because we’re hopping onto a train to Gelderland. To be exact, the treasure we’re looking for can be found near a tiny village called Ommeren. 🔍

READ MORE | Hidden… treasure? Mummified animal discovered by new homeowners in Dutch town

But don’t quit your job just yet, because it’s not as easy as we think …

Precisely due to its high value, the Dutch state has tried to uncover the treasure in the past, but to no avail.

Now the question is: was the story all made up? Did amateur treasure hunters find the valuables? Or… IS THE TREASURE STILL BURIED THERE?

What do you think happened to the Nazi treasure? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!