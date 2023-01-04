Murderers of Dutch crime journalist also wanted to kidnap Mark Rutte

You may have already heard about the notorious murder of crime journalist Peter R. de Vries. Well, as it turns out, there was a plan to kidnap the Dutch prime minister too.

This information came from one of the key witnesses at the end of last year, who says they heard it from Krystian M., the suspect for organising Peter R. de Vries’ murder.

#Netherlands: On one year anniversary of his assassination, IPI & our global network remember fearless journalist Peter R. de Vries, who was shot as he left a TV studio in Amsterdam. As the trial of his alleged killers continues, we hope justice is achieved for him & his family. pic.twitter.com/dNlhLE4Z5N — IPI – The Global Network for Independent Media (@globalfreemedia) July 15, 2022

After De Vries’s assassination in July 2021, Rutte received extra security due to the ongoing threat, according to NU.nl.

The statements of the protected witness (also known under his pseudonym Eddy) are one of the most important sources in the trial so far.

After the murder in July 2021, he later reported to the police in November that he knew more about De Vries’ murder.

At the time, Eddy was a close friend of Krystian M., and according to him, the criminal organisation was looking for someone who could kill “a journalist”.

It was the uncle?

According to Eddy, Krystian M. was referring to the murder plan as “uncle”. He never mentioned a concrete name, but he concludes that behind the nickname there is Taghi, the person who is also behind the murder of Nabil B.’s lawyer, and that crown witness’ brother.

Eddy said that, in Rutte’s case, all the references were made to “uncle”.

Princess in castle

Princess Amalia, the heir to the throne in the Dutch royal family also received extra security in September 2022. She had to leave her student house in Amsterdam, and go back to the Royal Palace.

Rutte is also not allowed to eat his apple on the bike now, because extra security also extends to him.

