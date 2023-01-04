Murderers of Dutch crime journalist also wanted to kidnap Mark Rutte

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Headshot-of-Dutch-prime-minister-Mark-Rutte-at-a-press-conferece
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/mark-rutte.html?filter=all&qview=286572956

You may have already heard about the notorious murder of crime journalist Peter R. de Vries. Well, as it turns out, there was a plan to kidnap the Dutch prime minister too. 

This information came from one of the key witnesses at the end of last year, who says they heard it from Krystian M., the suspect for organising Peter R. de Vries’ murder

After De Vries’s assassination in July 2021, Rutte received extra security due to the ongoing threat, according to NU.nl.

READ MORE: Dutch prime minister becomes target of organised crime

Eddy

The statements of the protected witness (also known under his pseudonym Eddy) are one of the most important sources in the trial so far.

After the murder in July 2021, he later reported to the police in November that he knew more about De Vries’ murder. 

READ MORE: Street named after Peter R. de Vries following crime journalist’s murder

At the time, Eddy was a close friend of Krystian M., and according to him, the criminal organisation was looking for someone who could kill “a journalist”.

It was the uncle?

According to Eddy, Krystian M. was referring to the murder plan as “uncle”. He never mentioned a concrete name, but he concludes that behind the nickname there is Taghi, the person who is also behind the murder of Nabil B.’s lawyer, and that crown witness’ brother.

READ MORE: The Netherlands’ most notorious gangster: Willem Holleeder

Eddy said that, in Rutte’s case, all the references were made to “uncle”. 

Princess in castle 

Princess Amalia, the heir to the throne in the Dutch royal family also received extra security in September 2022. She had to leave her student house in Amsterdam, and go back to the Royal Palace. 

Rutte is also not allowed to eat his apple on the bike now, because extra security also extends to him. 

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Turns out Miffy is actually…Dutch?
Next article
This literal Nazi TREASURE MAP just got released to the public
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This literal Nazi TREASURE MAP just got released to the public

Time to strap on your hiking boots, pack your backpacks and get digging! As part of the annual ‘public access...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

15 motivating places to work or study in The Hague

Juni Moltubak - 0
From humble cafés to impressive libraries and coworking spaces, here are the 15 best places to work or study in The Hague. With a mix...

Why this week is proven as the best time to hop on a dating app and find love

DutchReview Crew - 0
We feel ya: the temps are chilly, your bed is even colder, and your heating bills are through the roof. What a great time...

This literal Nazi TREASURE MAP just got released to the public

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Time to strap on your hiking boots, pack your backpacks and get digging! As part of the annual ‘public access day,’ the Dutch National...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.