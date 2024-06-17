Dutch Quirk #137: Eat fried snacks off a table wrapped in clingfilm

Ahh, lazy evenings in and Dutch snack food — truly a love story better than Twilight. 😍🍟

And d’you know what else is better than Twilight? Enjoying a good friettafel! 😋

What is it?

A compound made up of the words friet (chips) and tafel (table), a friettafel refers to a clingfilm or aluminium foil-wrapped table laden with fried snacks.

okay but since y’all were already shocked about hagelslag let me introduce you guys to the friettafel pic.twitter.com/tXXdNJLEEM — toni 🎈☆ . ࣪ ˖ ࿐ | 🇳🇱🇩🇪⚽️ (@lakehatari) May 14, 2024

Popular additions include chips (no surprises there!), frikandellen, kaassouffles, kroketten, and heaps of sauces.

Why do they do it?

As supermarket chain Aldi so eloquently put it: “It’s easy to make, takes little effort, and you hardly have to do any dishes afterwards.”

In other words, it’s a fab meal option if you’re having friends over and don’t particularly fancy slaving over the stove to whip something up.

However, I wouldn’t necessarily assume that partaking in friettafelen is as common as wearing orange in the Netherlands.

(So rest assured, Dutch people who’ve never heard of a friettafel or hate the idea of it, we internationals don’t think you ALL love eating chips off a clingfilm-wrapped table. 😉)

Why is it quirky?

Proving that being quirky isn’t necessarily a bad thing, a friettafel is unashamed in its simplicity.

If you’re the sort who feels awkward without a plate or cutlery at mealtimes, this quirk will definitely take some getting used to.

Should you join in?

Oh, absolutely!

Take a seat, roll up your sleeves, and help yourself to one of the most fun Dutch food quirks.

If you’re dying to prepare your own friettafel, here’s a handy list of things you’ll likely need! 👇

What do I need for a friettafel? One layer of clingfilm or aluminium foil,

A veritable mountain of chips,

Some fried Dutch snacks (eg: frikandellen, kaassouffles, bitterballen, kroketten, kipcorns, bamischijven… etc.),

Some sauces (eg: mayo, mustard, satésaus, curry ketchup… etc.),

Chopped onions (if that’s your thing!),

… and some great company! 💃🏻

