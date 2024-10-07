Night train lovers in the Netherlands, we have exciting nieuws for you! You will soon be able to travel on Austrian train company ÖBB’s new fancy night train, the “Nightjet New Generation”.

As Treinreiziger.nl reports, these trains will take night travelling to the next level, finally bringing a proper night’s sleep to the Amsterdam-Innsbruck-Vienna route next year.

A new and improved look

The new models, which are already being used in Germany, Austria, and Italy, promise to offer passengers a much smoother night travel experience.

For starters, being brand new, they’re supposedly less prone to breaking down — shielding your trip from the spectre of last-minute delays and cancellations.

Snoozing in style

The biggest improvement will lie in the passengers’ sleeping experience, and especially those craving a bit of privacy will be happy.

On top of the classic cars and couchettes, the new trains are also equipped with 28 single sleeping capsules.

These are Nightjet’s new sleeping pods for maximum privacy. They come with lockers for your hand luggage and a movable table for breakfast — and yes, they lock! 🔑

Even better, for those who get dizzy just thinking about sideways travel, the beds will now be positioned lengthwise. So, say goodbye to travel sickness and hello to blissful, uninterrupted sleep.

Room to breathe

The new trains will also ditch the old closed 6-person compartments for open compartments, making the travelling experience feel less claustrophobic.

The new arrangement will also free up more space, allowing for more luggage storage space, including for large objects such as bikes and prams.

Coming soon

When will you be able to hop on one of these shiny marvels, you ask?

Well… soon. All we know so far is that ÖBB has commissioned Siemens 33 Nightjet New Generation trains, and that some of them will operate in the Netherlands in 2025.

Have you had positive experiences with night train travel? Tell us about them in the comments!