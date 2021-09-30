Dutch ministry confirms: no consequences for companies demanding vaccination proof

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Currently, employers in the Netherlands can’t require their staff to disclose their vaccination status. While they can enquire about it, employees are not obliged to answer — and no consequences should be attached to whether they are vaccinated or not.

However, sources inform NU.nl that several Dutch companies do indeed ask their employees for proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) says it cannot do anything about this transgression. 🤨

Employers and employees just have to come to agreements

Why can’t the ministry do anything when employers ask for vaccination proof although they aren’t technically allowed to do so?

Because it isn’t written in law.

A spokesperson told NU.nl that while employers shouldn’t ask about peoples’ vaccination status, “employers and employees must come to a solution.” According to the spokesperson, such a solution could be that the employee agrees to work from home or wear a mask at the office.

If employers and employees can’t come to a satisfactory solution for all parties, “a disgruntled employee can still go to court.”

Unique situation

The ministry further clarifies that, as long as there’s no constitutional amendment, the government cannot check up on companies’ policies regarding employees’ vaccination statuses.

So far, the Dutch government has been reluctant to make any laws about vaccination proof at the workplace as it is a very unique situation.

However, outgoing Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, said during the last press conference that he’s looking into possibilities in the area.

Companies known to ask for proof of vaccination

Previously, it surfaced that the company Ticketmaster asks employees for proof of vaccination before they’re allowed to return to the office. If they cannot provide such proof, they’re called and asked to stay home.

A letter from a supplier of flex workers at the Amsterdam RAI centre stating that unvaccinated flex workers will be banned from events has also been leaked to NU.nl. The letter stated that workers could, alternatively, show proof of a negative coronavirus test. NU.nl cannot confirm the origin of the latter.

Other companies urge unvaccinated employees to stay home but will not actively enforce it.

What do you think of the ministry’s actions? Tell us in the comments below!

  1. so long that the covid19 is in the pandemic state, proof of vaccination (or proof of medical impossibility to get vaccinated) should be required for people wishing to return to normal life, in order to protect society and increase the speed of ending the pandemic. so yes, companies are justified to ask proof of vaccination at this stage.

