It’s official guys, you can no longer publicly smoke weed in Amsterdam’s city centre

Francesca Burbano
Want to be able to smoke a joint while strolling alongside the beautiful old city centre of Amsterdam? Sorry to burst your smokey bubble, but as of today, it’s prohibited. 

That’s right, the smoking ban in Amsterdam, which was announced in February earlier this year, has officially come into effect. 

Why? You may be wondering. Well, for those living in Amsterdam, it’s quite obvious. The measure is intended to decrease the nuisance caused by drug use in public spaces — an activity that’s enjoyed by many tourists

Caught with a joint? Pay up

While you’re not allowed to smoke in the city centre, you’ll still be able to enjoy a joint on the terrace of a coffee shop, reports RTL Nieuws

Not as exciting, perhaps, as lighting up with your legs dangling over the side of a canal, but hey, at least you’re not breaking the law. 😉

If you do decide to be cheeky and break the new law, you’ll regret it. A fine of €100 will be slapped into your hands by agents and enforcers. 

However, you do have one chance to right your wrongs. If you’re not familiar with the rule (to be fair, many people will likely be surprised by it), you’ll only get a fine if a first warning is not followed through, explains the municipality of Amsterdam.

READ MORE | Smoking weed in Amsterdam: ultimate guide [Updated 2023]

However, the municipality is certainly making sure that people are aware. Large signs have already been put up in the areas of the city centre where the ban applies. 

So, which areas are included in Amsterdam’s new smoking ban?  Make sure not to light it up throughout the Red Light District, on Dam Square, Damrak and the Nieuwmarkt. 

Desperately needed in the Red Light District 

One area in desperate need of this ban is the Red Light District. In the past year, crowds and tourists have taken it too far while partying in the popular area, causing a commotion and disturbing residents. 

READ MORE | It’s official: Amsterdam is completely overloaded with tourists

Residents are fed up with the things they hear and see (noise pollution, people urinating in public, and throwing up in canals, to name a few). This smoking ban, along with the Stay Away campaign deterring British men, is all part of an effort to combat this nuisance. 

And if the commotion continues? “If the municipality does not decrease sufficiently with the smoking ban, the possibilities of banning smoking on terraces at coffee shops in the area will also be examined,” warns the municipality to RTL Nieuws. 

Alcohol sales have also been tightened to discourage tourists from going on all-night drinking benders, as well as closing times for catering and prostitution. 

Keep it chill, guys, and enjoy your joints, just make sure to do so in the proper places. 

What do you think about this smoking ban in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

