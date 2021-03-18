NewsPolitics & Society

The Netherlands has voted! Five things to know about the Dutch elections results of 2021

Read More
Abuzer Van Leeuwen
Abuzer Van Leeuwen

Welcome to the day after the elections! We’ve got a staggering 17 parties set for the Dutch parliament and I can imagine you, the international reader, are still wondering what just happened?

Well, with nearly 90% of the election results in, Mark Rutte is still winning while the left is still losing — all while there’s a pandemic playing out. And with 17 parties in parliament, it’s quite a pickle to figure out what a new coalition government will look like; one now needs a degree in both political science to wrap their heads around the current political situation.

So let’s help you international readers make sense of this multi-party system and the Dutch election results.

1. Mark Rutte wins — again

A whole generation of young people is growing up having only known Mark Rutte as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. In the end; no botched handling of the corona-crisis or child-care allowance scandal was enough to deter people from voting for Rutte once again.

Other parties might say otherwise, but a big portion of the Dutch once again trust the upbeat, cycling-about Mark “Teflon” Rutte. In 2022, he will surpass Ruud Lubbers and become the longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands.

And if you ask me, he might just go for four more years in the 2025 elections. He likes the job and the Dutch like him on the job.

2. The left loses hard

The Netherlands isn’t a balanced political country. The (center)-right is always a bit bigger than the left. But this time around the three leftists parties: PvdA (labour — keeping up with their UK counterpart), GreenLeft and SP (socialists) all had thoroughly disappointing results.

Together these left parties are only gaining about 25 seats, way less than the nearly 30 seats the far-right parties get.

Apparently, the average Dutch voter didn’t care that much about affordable housing and the welfare state. These three parties now need to reinvent themselves once more and figure out how how to appeal to a broader audience, perhaps a merger is a way to go?

If you’re confused by this outcome, it’s probably good to know that you’re most likely in a bubble with young internationally-minded Dutch people who vote for leftists parties. Unfortunately for the young city crowd, a large part of the Netherlands isn’t really into those ideas.

3. D66 and “potential” first female prime minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag win big

Everybody expected Mark Rutte to win. But the polls were less clear about who would come in second. Would it be Wilders? Or perhaps the Christian Democratic CDA with the  “presidential Hoekstra”? Or D66 with Sigrid Kaag, the slightly elitist but seasoned diplomat?

When the exit poll dropped:

It looks like D66 will emerge with 24 seats today, these are three less than the whopping 27 of yesterday’s exit poll. Nonetheless, it’s a great result for the progressive liberal D66 and the result of a brilliant campaign that positioned Sigrid Kaag as the “fresh female alternative” for Mark Rutte.

One way or the other she will have a big say in the new coalition and will be eyeing to beat Rutte in four years.

4. There’s a record number of parties entering parliament

Sure sex is great, but have you ever properly felt the thrill of handling a Dutch ballot?

Such a ballot brings with it a big batch of new political parties for parliament. As it stands now, there will be an impressive 17 (!) parties present in the Dutch parliament, there hasn’t been that much present since 1918. So who are the new kids on the block?

JA21

There’s JA21 — rightwing populists who separated themselves from Thierry Baudet’s conspiracy-ridden Forum for Democracy after accusations of antisemitism and racism ran rampant there. They’re set for four seats.

Volt

Then there’s Volt. Despite the overlap with D66 they managed to get a buzz going with the young and internationally-minded crowd and now the pan-European party get three seats.

Bij1

There’s Bij1 — standing to get one seat — with black activist frontwoman Sylvana Simons.

BBB

There’s the BBB which stands for the Farmer-Citizen-Movement and it looks like they’ll also get one seat.

5. We’ll have a new coalition — but likely not that much will change

So winners, losers and loads of newbies. What does this mean in the long-run for Dutch politics and eventually the Netherlands?

Well, a coalition needs to be formed — it will likely be one with at least the VVD, D66 and CDA. But at least one other party is needed in order to get a majority in the senate.

It’s also important to bear in mind that in the Netherlands the makeup of the senate is very different to that of parliament.

The government now needs to agree on four, perhaps five, parties who, in turn, will agree on what to do after the crisis ends. How will they tackle climate change, the growing inequality in society and the housing crisis?

The answer is likely not by following leftists social ideas, they didn’t get the confidence from the voters. At the same time, it will probably not be by following far right-wing populist ideas; Rutte and Kaag already excluded Wilders and Baudet from any possible coalition.


The pressure is on this time since nobody will appreciate political games while the country endures a seemingly endless lockdown.

Looking into the future one can envision a coalition that isn’t wildly different from the coalition the Netherlands just had the past four years.

While perhaps the Netherlands is well off with a stable government run by happy-go-cycling Mark Rutte during the endgame of the pandemic, the general feeling in the country is that change is needed. Given the similarity between these election results and the last, whether that change will happen, is unlikely.

What do you think was the biggest takeaway from the Dutch election results of 2021? Are you happy with four more years for Mark Rutte?

Image: Sebastiaan Ter Burg/Flickr/CC 2.0

Previous articleDutch elections almost final: Rutte’s VVD takes lead, left loses out
Abuzer Van Leeuwen
Abuzer Van Leeuwenhttp://www.abuzervanleeuwen.nl
Founded DutchReview. Rotterdammer living in Leiden. Politics, innovation and epic food-reviews are his thing. Interested in doing anything with DutchReview? Contact him at abuzer[at]dutchreview.com

Liked it? Try these on for size:

News

Dutch elections almost final: Rutte’s VVD takes lead, left loses out

People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and its leader and current Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, remains expected to...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more
News

BREAKING: Exit poll of the Dutch election: Mark Rutte (VVD) wins again, Kaag (D66) coming in second

The exit poll is just in and although one or two seats might change hands the general outcome is clear....
Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
Read more
Politics & Society

The Trias Politica: Dutch system of government and why it matters

How the Dutch government is organised goes back to a famous French philosopher Charles Montesquieu and his radical idea of...
Chuka Nwanazia -
Read more

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch elections almost final: Rutte’s VVD takes lead, left loses out

People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and its leader and current Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, remains expected to...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more

Latest posts

The Netherlands has voted! Five things to know about the Dutch elections results of 2021

Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
Welcome to the day after the elections! We've got a staggering 17 parties set for the Dutch parliament and I can imagine you, the...

Dutch elections almost final: Rutte’s VVD takes lead, left loses out

Jana Vondráčková -
People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and its leader and current Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, remains expected to snatch 35 seats in...

BREAKING: Exit poll of the Dutch election: Mark Rutte (VVD) wins again, Kaag (D66) coming in second

Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
The exit poll is just in and although one or two seats might change hands the general outcome is clear. Incumbent Prime Minister Mark...

It's happening

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X