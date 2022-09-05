Good news! Schiphol is planning on building a new terminal

Schiphol had its fair share of chaos in the past couple of months. To make sure that doesn’t become a common case, the Dutch airport will now be adding a new terminal to its name.

Ultimately, the terminal will be able to provide travellers at Schiphol with more walking space and comfort to move, especially during high peak seasons.

This will be a huge advantage for the airport, which recently suffered from loads of management and capacity issues. With luck, Schiphol won’t have to hoard all our luggage again.

READ MORE | Problems on the horizon: Schiphol limits number of travellers in autumn

Unfortunately, while plans for the terminal have been running for a hot minute now, construction will most likely only be done by 2032, writes NU.nl. Let’s hope Schiphol can sustain all its travellers until then. 🙈

New terminal isn’t a small investment

When it’s finished, the new terminal will be located to the south of the Schiphol plaza, giving it the name “Terminal South”, according to information on Tendernet.

Building a whole terminal won’t be a cheap task, however. According to the project information, it’s going to cost more than €1 billion to carry out the construction. 🤯

Not everyone’s happy about the decision to spend that much on a new terminal…

Also, plans on building a new terminal isn’t exactly new. Plans for the new building have been postponed for two years due to the decline in air traffic caused by the pandemic.

While the Dutch airport hasn’t exactly had the best reputation this year, they’re now definitely going to carry on with this project. Go Schiphol, go!

What do you think about the idea of another Schiphol terminal? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

