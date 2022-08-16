It’s official: these three Dutch universities are among the top 100 in the world!

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/126401112/stock-photo-utrecht-city-university.html

The ballots are in! Shanghai Ranking has published their 2022 list of the best universities in the world — and three Dutch toppers claimed a spot in the top 100! 🤩

The universities are ranked based on the number of articles researchers publish in scientific journals and the number of researchers who are often cited by other scientists.

So, which are the best universities in the Netherlands? Let’s hop right in.

Utrecht University stands at the top

Starting off with the reigning champ, Utrecht University is considered the best Dutch university, ranking 54th worldwide! Though, it did drop four places compared to last year. 

Next up, the University of Groningen also scored high on the list this year, ranking in 66th place — which is not at all surprising. The institution is known for being a big shot when it comes to student life! 🤓

Following the top two contenders, Erasmus University in Rotterdam has officially made the top 100 as their ranking jumped by leaps and bounds! They now sit at number 87 on the list. Super impressive! 😮

Unfortunately, Leiden University’s bustling student culture was not enough to bring them into the top 100 this year. 

READ MORE |Studying in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

In 2021, the beloved Dutch university placed 83rd on the list but is now considered one of the best 150 universities worldwide.

The list of Dutch universities ranking for 2022

The Netherlands has long provided a tolerant home for folks to obtain a great education — hence why so many internationals are looking to study here.

READ MORE | International students forced to drop out of studies due to lack of Dutch housing

Curious to know how other Dutch universities ranked on the list? RTL Nieuws has summarised it nicely for us. Take a look! 👇

UniversityRanking
Utrecht University      54
University of Groningen  66
Erasmus University Rotterdam87
Leiden University101-150
Radboud University Nijmegen101-150
University of Amsterdam101-150
Delft University of Technology151-200
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam151-200
Wageningen University & Research151-200
Maastricht University201-300
Eindhoven University of Technology 301-400
University of Twente 401-500
Tilburg University 601-700

What do you think about these rankings? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

