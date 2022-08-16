It’s official: these three Dutch universities are among the top 100 in the world!

The ballots are in! Shanghai Ranking has published their 2022 list of the best universities in the world — and three Dutch toppers claimed a spot in the top 100! 🤩
The universities are ranked based on the number of articles researchers publish in scientific journals and the number of researchers who are often cited by other scientists.
So, which are the best universities in the Netherlands? Let’s hop right in.
Utrecht University stands at the top
Starting off with the reigning champ, Utrecht University is considered the best Dutch university, ranking 54th worldwide! Though, it did drop four places compared to last year.
Next up, the University of Groningen also scored high on the list this year, ranking in 66th place — which is not at all surprising. The institution is known for being a big shot when it comes to student life! 🤓
Following the top two contenders, Erasmus University in Rotterdam has officially made the top 100 as their ranking jumped by leaps and bounds! They now sit at number 87 on the list. Super impressive! 😮
Unfortunately, Leiden University’s bustling student culture was not enough to bring them into the top 100 this year.
READ MORE |Studying in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
In 2021, the beloved Dutch university placed 83rd on the list but is now considered one of the best 150 universities worldwide.
The list of Dutch universities ranking for 2022
The Netherlands has long provided a tolerant home for folks to obtain a great education — hence why so many internationals are looking to study here.
READ MORE | International students forced to drop out of studies due to lack of Dutch housing
Curious to know how other Dutch universities ranked on the list? RTL Nieuws has summarised it nicely for us. Take a look! 👇
|University
|Ranking
|Utrecht University
|54
|University of Groningen
|66
|Erasmus University Rotterdam
|87
|Leiden University
|101-150
|Radboud University Nijmegen
|101-150
|University of Amsterdam
|101-150
|Delft University of Technology
|151-200
|Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
|151-200
|Wageningen University & Research
|151-200
|Maastricht University
|201-300
|Eindhoven University of Technology
|301-400
|University of Twente
|401-500
|Tilburg University
|601-700
What do you think about these rankings? Tell us in the comments below! 👇