It’s official: these three Dutch universities are among the top 100 in the world!

The ballots are in! Shanghai Ranking has published their 2022 list of the best universities in the world — and three Dutch toppers claimed a spot in the top 100! 🤩

The universities are ranked based on the number of articles researchers publish in scientific journals and the number of researchers who are often cited by other scientists.

So, which are the best universities in the Netherlands? Let’s hop right in.

Utrecht University stands at the top

Starting off with the reigning champ, Utrecht University is considered the best Dutch university, ranking 54th worldwide! Though, it did drop four places compared to last year.

Next up, the University of Groningen also scored high on the list this year, ranking in 66th place — which is not at all surprising. The institution is known for being a big shot when it comes to student life! 🤓

Following the top two contenders, Erasmus University in Rotterdam has officially made the top 100 as their ranking jumped by leaps and bounds! They now sit at number 87 on the list. Super impressive! 😮

Unfortunately, Leiden University’s bustling student culture was not enough to bring them into the top 100 this year.

In 2021, the beloved Dutch university placed 83rd on the list but is now considered one of the best 150 universities worldwide.

The list of Dutch universities ranking for 2022

The Netherlands has long provided a tolerant home for folks to obtain a great education — hence why so many internationals are looking to study here.

Curious to know how other Dutch universities ranked on the list? RTL Nieuws has summarised it nicely for us. Take a look! 👇

University Ranking Utrecht University 54 University of Groningen 66 Erasmus University Rotterdam 87 Leiden University 101-150 Radboud University Nijmegen 101-150 University of Amsterdam 101-150 Delft University of Technology 151-200 Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam 151-200 Wageningen University & Research 151-200 Maastricht University 201-300 Eindhoven University of Technology 301-400 University of Twente 401-500 Tilburg University 601-700

