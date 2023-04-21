Brand new NS train heads back to the workshop after one day on the tracks

Remember the snazzy-looking new Intercity that the NS unveiled on Wednesday? Well, after a day of hard work, the train had enough — it has officially returned to the workshop. We feel ya, little choo-choo.

As an NS spokesperson confirms with AD, the doors of the Intercity New Generation (ICNG) are not working optimally, so the test rides between Amsterdam and Rotterdam have officially hit the brakes.

Not fit for the job (yet)

Let’s be honest, we’d be surprised if all had gone smoothly during the ICNG’s test rides — it’s the NS, after all. 😉

After its first few test runs up and down the A’dam-R’dam line, it turned out that there was a little problem with the train’s doors. Uh-oh.

“Welcome on board the new NS-Intercity” — but not yet. 😢 Image: NS

More specifically, the issue was that the train operator could not see whether or not the train’s doors were completely shut. That’s because a sensor wasn’t working as it should (it was probably on strike… 💅).

The good news? This is all a completely normal part of the test phase, and the NS’s pride and joy will be back on the tracks next Thursday for further test rounds. 🥳

Delays, delays, delays

Delayed trains are nothing unusual in the Netherlands — but the ICNG is breaking all records with a delay of over a year! Yup, the train was initially meant to start running in 2022.

Due to delivery problems caused by the pandemic (sorry to bring up bad memories), the launch of the NS’s superstar had to be postponed.

But hey, all good things take time, right? 🌟

Will you check out the ICNG when it hits the tracks again next week? Tell us in the comments!