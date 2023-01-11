Treasure hunters are still digging for potential Nazi treasure despite ban in Ommeren

girl archaeologist or metal digger is looking for coins or metal with a metal detector. Search old coins. Scrap metal collection on autumn. Girl in rubber boots with a tool for finding coins.

Several warnings have been issued by the police to stop the treasure hunters. 

You might already have heard about the enthusiastic treasure hunters, whose first reaction was to strap their metal detectors upon hearing that the Dutch National Archives published a real Nazi treasure map.

They don’t want to let go of the treasure, because according to Annet Waalkens, from the National Archives, the treasure allegedly buried there by German soldiers at the end of World War II is worth several million! 

Hard to stop

Despite the ban, people are not ready to stop searching in Ommeren. The life of this small village in the Gelderland region changed completely because of the people with the nazi map in their hands. 

It is not only forbidden to use metal detectors in the municipality of Buren, but they specifically asked the treasure hunters to stop searching.

The police are also trying to handle the situation, though they’ve already given nine warnings, according to NU.nl

Dangers of bombs 

Some old bombs from World War II are making it more exciting (and dangerous) the searching experience. The municipality of Buren also released a statement about the dangers of hunting:

“Experts point out that the area is close to the World War II front line. The search there is dangerous because of potentially unexploded bombs, landmines, or grenades.”

READ MORE: Photo report: the Netherlands at war, 1940-1945

According to the municipality, it is unlikely that they will find something. 

What do you think of the treasure hunters? Tell us in the comment! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

