3 Incredible space and amenities

Games and entertainment

You’ll never be wanting for something to do in this spacious, kitted-out hostel. You can hit the pool table, play foosball, or wear out your wrist with free-to-play ping-pong. The vast range of games and shared space supports their intention of building community — it really couldn’t be easier to socialise and stay entertained.

For chiller vibes, relax with a book from their darling library, or focus in at one of the low-key working spaces.

The ambience

It doesn’t really matter what you do though, you can just enjoy being there. You’ll see interesting and varied artwork all over the walls from artists they’ve hosted from around the world. Their special blacklight room called “The Box” is a real showstopper. Pop by the bar on your way in and have them whip you up a special glow-in-the-dark beverage to enhance the otherworldly experience.

The awesome food

Then there’s the food, the delicious, impossibly convenient food. Breakfast is served every morning for a steal — just €3 for long-term guests. Their on-site cafe offers all the sustenance you need to make it through a day of working from home, so you can grab a sandwich and espresso and get cracking.

Into the evening, when you don’t feel like cooking but want a hot, cheap meal, you can opt for their “lazy dinner.” Every night, the kitchen offers its guests this five euro option — a fresh, hearty meal for next to nothing. Pair with a glass of wine, then roll yourself up to bed.

The rooms

The rooms themselves are fresh and clean, with all the basics. Let’s be real, they are pretty basic — it’s a hostel after all, not the Waldorf Astoria. But if you’re between houses, keeping it simple is the name of the game. Your room probably won’t be big enough to unpack your whole life and settle in for good, and that’s not really the point here. But you can get comfortably nested and maximise your space by utilising their handy luggage storage.

Students and professionals working from home will appreciate the “Ultimate Study Suites.” These rooms have more space, a double bed, en-suite, and a personal study area. Not to mention a stunning canal view for your daydreaming delight.

The kitchen

If you feel like cooking, it’s easy to whip up whatever you’re in the mood for in their fully equipped kitchen. Store your food in one of the large refrigerators, and you’ll be feeling right at home. And bonus: the Albert Heijn grocery store is right around the corner.