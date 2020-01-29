So we’ve all heard of saving before, maybe even tried it once or twice, but how can we do it better? Something I learned very quickly while renting and living in Amsterdam is the importance of a tight budget, what makes it so important? Well, the cost of living in Amsterdam, of course.

Knowing the costs. Forgive me if some of my estimates are a bit off, I’m only writing as someone that’s lived in Amsterdam for six months.

Don’t panic the reality of how costly Amsterdam is, has truly not been lost on me.

8 Things you need to know about the cost of living in Amsterdam

Here are 8 things to know about the cost of living in Amsterdam, the octagon of expenses. If you thought you couldn’t put a price tag on living in a great city, you’ve never lived in Amsterdam, or as I like to call it “cleaner Paris”. The average cost of renting in Amsterdam, depending on who you ask, is anywhere between €700 to €970 for a room. Having said that, no one would be surprised if the asking price passed the one thousand euro mark.