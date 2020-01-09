13 National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden)

The National Museum of Antiquities celebrated their 200th anniversary in 2018, and it should definitely be on your list! The highlight of the museum is their permanent Egyptian Collection, which they boast to be one of the top 10 of its kind. This collection includes the full 2000-year-old Egyptian temple from the village of Taffeh.

For anyone who wants cultural heritage to be returned to their countries of origin, me included, we can rest easy when it comes to this temple. Back in the 1960s, this was one of the few temples that was at risk due the construction of the Aswan High Dam across the Nile. After UNESCO made an international call to save the sites at risk, the Netherlands played a role in the rescue operations. To show their gratitude, this temple was a gift from Egypt to the Dutch people.

Apart from this permanent collection, the museum has some great exhibitions about the classical world and will allow you to explore the history of Ancient Greece, Etruria, and the Roman Empire; the only complete survey of the archaeology in the Netherlands; explore the life of the Netherlands during Roman Times; the Dutch and the ancient Near East (from present-day Turkey to the Arabian Peninsula and from Lebanon to Afghanistan).

As you can see, there’s a lot to see at this museum, and it’s truly an underrated museum – not to be missed!

Address: Rapenburg 28, 2311 EW Leiden

Website: www.rmo.nl