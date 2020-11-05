Windmills. One of the first things you think of whenever you hear the words “Holland” or “the Netherlands.” The stereotype is true — you’ll be pleased to know that there is no shortage of these iconic buildings in the Netherlands and for many places, it’s the gem of the area.

Of course, the Netherlands is more than just windmills, but it’s still a great excuse for a visit. So if you’re living in the Netherlands and fancy a windmill trip, or if you’re doting on Dutch life and are coming to visit, then don’t forget to check these out!

Here are seven great windmills to visit in the Netherlands.