I moved to Rotterdam to start my master’s at Erasmus University a few years ago. As I am coming closer to ending my journey here (bar a few submissions), I cannot help but try to remember all the things I found unique about Rotterdam.

As soon as I lugged my suitcases off the train from Schiphol and made my way to the trams, I could sense this would be the beginning of an arduous adventure in this Dutch city. As I got on the tram, the attendant must’ve noticed my bags and my look of fascination as I was taking in the sights of the city, and picked up a conversation with me. He got so excited when I told him that this was my first day and I was here to stay awhile. With fervour and enthusiasm, he pointed out the amazing street art, the buildings, and gave me a bit of history along the way.

Like all Rotterdammers I’ve had the pleasure of knowing, he started with the history of the bombing (more on that below), sort of trying to explain why the city looks and feels so different from other Dutch cities. He swore by the city’s eclectic nature and the good city vibes.

As time went on, I did not find a place I liked to call home, but I did feel fortunate to have had the experience of living in this Dutch city. If I could do my journey all over again, I would not have picked any other city — because it is truly like no other European city I’ve been to.

So without further ado, here are ten unique things about Rotterdam!