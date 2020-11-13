I moved to Rotterdam to start my master’s at Erasmus University a few years ago. As I am coming closer to ending my journey here (bar a few submissions), I cannot help but try to remember all the things I found unique about Rotterdam.
As soon as I lugged my suitcases off the train from Schiphol and made my way to the trams, I could sense this would be the beginning of an arduous adventure in this Dutch city. As I got on the tram, the attendant must’ve noticed my bags and my look of fascination as I was taking in the sights of the city, and picked up a conversation with me. He got so excited when I told him that this was my first day and I was here to stay awhile. With fervour and enthusiasm, he pointed out the amazing street art, the buildings, and gave me a bit of history along the way.
Like all Rotterdammers I’ve had the pleasure of knowing, he started with the history of the bombing (more on that below), sort of trying to explain why the city looks and feels so different from other Dutch cities. He swore by the city’s eclectic nature and the good city vibes.
As time went on, I did not find a place I liked to call home, but I did feel fortunate to have had the experience of living in this Dutch city. If I could do my journey all over again, I would not have picked any other city — because it is truly like no other European city I’ve been to.
So without further ado, here are ten unique things about Rotterdam!
1The red lights around Rotterdam
When you’re walking around, you rarely ever look down on the street unless you have something stuck underneath your shoe or if you want to avoid eye contact with strangers. But when you’re walking around the city of Rotterdam, if you happen to look down, you might be able to find a small red light with flames on it. There are 400 of these spread across the city and are used to mark where the line of where the city was bombed during WWII.
2Rotterdam is the birthplace of the Kapsalon
So why are the names of Kapsalon, the fast food and your local hairdressing salon, called the same? A product of Rotterdammer diversity, this was invented by, you guessed it, a hairdresser. It combines Nathaniël Gomes’s, a Cape Verdian hairdresser, favourite ingredients into one disposable metal takeaway container. It has a layer of patat (or friets?), topped with a whole lot of shoarma meat, melted Gouda cheese, and finished off with some salad, garlic sauce and sambal.
The hairdresser frequented a kebab shop in Delfshaven, El Aviva, and asked for this to be made for him. Other people started taking notice and they wanted to jump on the calorie wagon as well. It quickly grew in popularity and can now be found in almost every snack bar and kebab shop in the Netherlands and Belgium.
3Napoleon Bonaparte stayed in Rotterdam
In September 1811, Napoleon Bonaparte visited the Kingdom of Holland. Not the Netherlands, but that was what the French client state of the French Empire in the Netherlands was called back then. His plan was to control every seaport so that he could go to war with England. During his visit to strategise, he, of course, landed up in Rotterdam with his wife in the Schielandshuis.
4Erasmus of Rotterdam
5The largest port in Europe
Rotterdam is popularly known to a lot of people outside of the city as the largest port in Europe. As port cities go, it has a well-equipped and connected port where it has a long-standing history of maritime activities. There’s even an open and free-for-all part of the Maritime Museum where you can go into old boats and explore how it looks from the inside. All these boats are docked at the Oude Haven (Old Harbour), which is also a nice place to get a beer and gaze at the Willemsbrug by the water.
6Rotterdam is home to 174 nationalities
Rotterdam is also home to a lot of different ethnicities with only 50% of the populous being Dutch. It attracts a large international and expat community as it is the base for large multinationals and world-renowned universities like Erasmus University, Willem de Kooning Academy, and Codarts. It also has its own China Town at West-Kruiskade, restaurants which offer cuisines from all around the world, festivals dedicated to it growing international populous, and ease with integration as almost everyone speaks English.
7The modern architecture of Rotterdam
Is an article about unique things about Rotterdam complete without a mention of its architecture? Post-WWII, this city had to start rebuilding from almost nothing. This means that outside of the Historical Delfshaven, you won’t find a lot of buildings which are quintessentially Dutch. Instead, you’ll find cube houses, colourful buildings, and modern architecture adorning the city.
8The only city in the Netherlands to have a skyline
With its modern architecture comes the title of being the only city in the Netherlands to have an actual skyline. It is home to 352 high-rises, the tallest (in the Netherlands and the Benelux) being the Maastoren at 165 metres. You will find a lot of these skyscrapers along the river Maas in the Kop van Zuid district. It’s also called the ‘Manhatten on the Maas’ because of all these high-rises constantly coming up. The skyline of Rotterdam is certainly a sight to behold!
9Het Witte Huis was once the tallest skyscraper in Europe
Did you also know that it had the tallest building in Europe in 1897? It’s the office building of Het Witte Huis. You wouldn’t know if you looked at it today, though. Just over 43 metres high with 10 floors, this building built in the Art Nouveau style has seen a lot of people come and go from the city of Rotterdam. You can see this also from the Oude Haven or walk by it and admire its architecture from up close.
10The Markthal in Rotterdam has the largest artwork
The Markthal of Rotterdam is an iconic piece of architecture for the city of Rotterdam. It’s dome-shaped with offices and apartments in the building itself, and shops and stores on the inside of the dome.
But the most interest bit of trivia about the Markthal in Rotterdam is that its roof has the largest piece of art in the world. It was the brainchild of Arno Coenen and Iris Roskam and is a whopping 11,000 metres squared and is also known as the Sistine Chapel of Rotterdam! You will see fruits, flowers and insects on the inside of the building and is also home to many restaurants, grocery stores and bars.
Another tip: the stores give out free samples, so walk around and try the best cheeses, stroopwafels, olives, fruit salads, and more!
There you have it: 10 things that are unique about Rotterdam! There are a lot more things you can do in Rotterdam (for free or otherwise). It also has a lot of hidden places and day trips around Rotterdam that are just waiting to be explored!
Feature Image: Mlefter/Creative Commons/CC3.0
Editor’s note: This article was originally published in October 2019 and was fully updated in November 2020 for your reading pleasure.