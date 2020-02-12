If you’re scouring the web for reasons to visit Tilburg, this photo report might inspire you to make a trip down south, to a slightly underrated Dutch city with a lot to offer.

When you think of visiting a Dutch city, what comes to mind is usually Amsterdam, Rotterdam or the Hague. But this dear little country has a lot more on offer. Take Tilburg, a student city with a booming cultural scene, home to many ‘hidden gems‘ so to speak, and one of the greenest cities in the Netherlands.

Tilburg photo report by Frederike Heuvel

While scouring Instagram for beautiful captures of the Netherlands, we came across Frederike Heuvel’s profile, for.the.love.of.focus. She’s provided us with pictures of Tilburg:

If you want to see more of Frederike’s work, take a look at her Instagram:

So if these stunning photos have inspired you to take a trip to Tilburg (or… move there?), you can check out ‘Tilburg‘ section for tips on what to do, or drop by our friends at Trip to Tilburg for more!

And if you’re looking to spice up your Tilburg research, check out our video on stuff to do there:

Ad

Have you been to Tilburg before? What’s your Number 1 thing to do there? Let us know in the comments!