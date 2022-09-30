12 best clubs in Amsterdam

So, you’re on the hunt for the best clubs in Amsterdam — where the music is booming and the dancefloor is jumping. Well, you’re in luck, because we’ve compiled a list of the best clubs the Dutch capital has to offer.

Amsterdam is known worldwide for its epic nights out. From raging hen parties to the Thursday-night-drinks-that-become-a-four-night-bender, Amsterdam has a club for everyone’s needs.

Whether you’re looking to dance the night away or sit, wallflower-esque, there’s something out there you’re guaranteed to enjoy.

1. OT301 – for the creative types 😉

A club ran by the non-profit organisation, OT301, you’ll find the dance floor of OT301 situated in the old Dutch Film Academy of Amsterdam.

The foundation of this organisation began in 1999, when members squatted the deserted building — and it has been open to the public ever since!

Thursday: a blast of rock, punk and noise with @NeighboursBurn1, Hanako (Poland), Katadreuffe and Howrah. Presented by @subroutinerecs https://t.co/lar8D77UKY pic.twitter.com/L9fxPTqxly — OT301 Amsterdam (@OT301) February 24, 2020

You’ll find that the club is split into two different sections; Studio 1 is a bigger space, hosting bands and performances, while Studio 2 is a little smaller. There’s also a bar and seating area for those that would prefer to sit and chill.

READ MORE | 30 things to do in Amsterdam in 2022

0T301 has loads to offer; not just club nights, they’ve also got a vegan restaurant, exhibitions, and even a cinema. If you’d prefer to catch a movie and get some grub while your friend’s party away, we’d definitely recommend a visit to OT301! 👯‍♀️

🎶Music? Everything from Latin to electronica

💃For who? Creative types looking to get involved with the arts. 18+

🚩Where? Overtoom 301, 1054 HW Amsterdam

💲Price? Range from €8-12.50

2. Radion; where you can lose yourself in the music

Lose yourself on the dancefloor at Radion! Image: Pixabay

Radion, a club located in the former ACTA dental centre — yes, you read that right — is another example of a place where you can not only dance the night away, but also make use of the other events they host.

Their program includes everything from club nights to photo exhibitions to dance performances. 🩰

🎶Music? Lots of techno!

💃For who? For anyone who wants a night of partying, all-natural high, and raging techno sounds. 18+

🚩Where? Louwesweg 1, 1066 EA Amsterdam

💲Price? Range from €12-20

3. NYX, the Greek Goddess, and where you’ll find acceptance 🌈

Get those shots lined up, for you’ll be in for a night you’ll never forget. Image: Pixabay

Nyx is a popular, LGBTQIA+ friendly, club built across four stories of a building that used to be a carriage house. Inspired by the Greek Goddess, Nyx, the club stands for inclusivity and open-mindedness.

Basically, come one, come all, and let out your inner Goddess! 🌈

🎶Music? Pop, pop-punk, and rock; you can even find their playlists for club nights on Spotify

💃For who? Everyone! A queer-friendly club, people from all backgrounds are welcome. 18+

🚩Where? Reguliersdwarsstraat 42, 1017 BM Amsterdam

💲Price? Range from €8-16

4. Vondelbunker, where you’ll feel like you’ve travelled back in time

Located in an old bunker in Vondelpark, this club is run by a non-profit organisation seeking to combat gentrification in Amsterdam. They rely on donations to keep running! 💸

READ MORE | What to do when it’s raining: the ultimate guide to Amsterdam indoors

They host lots of different events, such as chess clubs, and you can find exactly what’s going on on their website.

🎶Music? Electronic and techno mostly; but they feature lots of artists!

💃For who? Open to everyone, and inclusivity is key. 18+

🚩Where? Vondelpark 8A, 1071 AA Amsterdam

💲Price? Free entrance for most events, but remember to make a donation!

5. Lofi, for chill vibes 😊

Listen to some Lo-fi tunes at Lofi, Amsterdam. Image: Unsplash

Want to enjoy a night out but not feel like you’ve been in the trenches the next day? Step one is to maybe not drink so much, step two is to find a chill club. 😏

A club featuring lots of disco music, but mostly focused on Lofi and chill beats, this is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a low-key but still energising night out!

🎶Music? Lofi

💃For who? Anyone looking for relaxed but energetic beats. 18+

🚩Where? Basisweg 63, 1043 AN Amsterdam

💲Price? Range from €15-30

6. Parallel, where you can rave the night away

Parallel is one of Amsterdam's newest nightlife venues and already kicks it up a notch with six ADE events. Celebrate UK sounds with Bru-C & Nia Archives, dance to Pongo-style Kuduro or go all out during TranceParty:100%Dost!

More info and tickets here 👉 https://t.co/fDbySUuvNP pic.twitter.com/wEEd2I3hVj — AmsterdamDanceEvent (@ADE_NL) September 23, 2022

Located in Amsterdam’s Northside, in the unique building of Tolhuistuin, Parallel is the place to go if you want to be up all night with the tunes. 🎶

READ MORE | The do’s and don’ts of smoking weed in Amsterdam

Self-proclaimed as being a club with one foot in the now and the other in the future, Parallel is for those of us thinking about an uber technologic future — and a good bop.

🎶Music? Electronic and hip-hop

💃For who? Everyone! 18+

🚩Where? Buiksloterweg 5C, 1031 CC Amsterdam

💲Price? €12-18

7. Jimmy Woo, for an epic themed night!

Lose yourself in the flashing lights on an epic night out. Image: Unsplash

You’ll find this very luxurious club in Leidseplein. An area famous for its clubs, Leidseplein is the best place to go if you’re looking for a more-authentic, truly Dutch night out. Away from the tourists, this is where the Dutchies come out to play! 😉

The club hosts lots of different themed party nights, so you’ll find there’s something for everyone amongst the plush seats and vibing dancefloor.

🎶Music? Lots of different sounds; pop, electronica, techno

💃For who? A member’s club, most of their club nights are 21+, with the exclusion of Ruby Thursdays, which are 19+

🚩Where? Korte Leidsedwarsstraat 18, 1017 RC Amsterdam

💲Price? €10-18

8. Paradiso; you might catch Lady Gaga hangin’ round 😏

Afgelopen zondag gaf de Amsterdamse rapper en producer Sor (@rostrubation) een concert in Paradiso. Hij nam met ondersteuning van een strijkkwartet het publiek mee in zijn unieke samensmeltingen van klassieke klanken met rap.



Foto's door Julia Huikeshoven pic.twitter.com/Ma5Fp2YqOi — Paradiso Amsterdam (@ParadisoAdam) September 22, 2022 Translation: Last Sunday, the Amsterdam rapper and producer Sor (@rostrubation) a concert in Paradiso. With the support of a string quartet, he took the audience on a journey through his unique amalgamations of classical sounds and rap.

Photos by Julia Huikeshoven

Again located in Leidseplein, Paradiso is a well-established part of the Amsterdam night-scene.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #56: Have a liberal attitude towards party drugs

Built into what used to be a church, the club has a notorious reputation, having hosted musicians such as Lady Gaga, the Arctic Monkeys, and David Bowie over the years. 🎤

The club is also a recognised charity and is passionate about the arts and sustainability. 🌲

🎶Music? Hosts lots of different musicians and bands

💃For who? A members club, it is 21+

🚩Where? Weteringschans 6-8, 1017 SG Amsterdam

💲Price? Ranges from €10.50-40+ for concert tickets

9. Air, for veterans and those freshly 18 (or 21!)

TONIGHT | STRAIGHT OUTTA DAMSCO X – JONNA FRASER | AIR AMSTERDAM



INFO & TICKETS | https://t.co/APejGy3mZ3 pic.twitter.com/6DfcT1w9kY — AIR Amsterdam (@AIRAmsterdam) September 22, 2018

A very well-known club, Air Amsterdam is the place to go for an epic evening of partying and all-night dancing! 💃

A destination visited by locals and tourists alike. Inside Air you’ll meet lots of different people with all kinds of backgrounds. The club is focused on tolerance, diversity, creativity, quality and freedom, meaning you can be assured to have an enjoyable night out. 🏳‍🌈

READ MORE | The best hash in Amsterdam: ultimate high guide [2022]

The club is also card-only, so remember to pack your Maestro. If you’re stuck, you can buy an AIR card, an alternative to your card or cash, and use that to pay for drinks at the bar and for a locker to keep your stuff safe.

🎶Music? A bit of everything!

💃For who? 21+

🚩Where? Amstelstraat 24, 1017 DA Amsterdam

💲Price? €11.60-26.60

10. De Lellebel; shantay, you stay 🙌

Enjoy the art of drag at De Lellebel! Image: Pexels

De Lellebel is a drag bar and club, so if you’re looking to sashay the night away, this is surely the place to go! 💁‍♀️

You’ll find this club in the Reguliersdwarsstraat area. It’s a small enough bar, but it strives for inclusivity and diversity, and everyone is more than welcome!

🎶Music? Lots of pop and pop-rock

💃For who? Welcomes anyone and everyone from all sexualities and backgrounds!

🚩Where? Utrechtsestraat 4H, 1017 VN Amsterdam

💲Price? Free!

11. Chigaco Social Club, for a night of epic memories

Prepare to lose every weekend on the dancefloor at Chicago Social Club! Image: Depositphotos

This club opens its doors every Thursday to Sunday night, hosting popular DJs and playing the kind of music you can lose yourself to, this club is the place to go for an all-night bop! 🎉

READ MORE | Edibles in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide [2022]

Placed bang-smack in the middle of Leidsesquare, it’s also in a great location for a bit of club-jumping. A two-floor club with a balcony, you’ll be able to find a nice spot for you and your friends (and a little bit of flirting! 😘).

🎶Music? Techno and electronica

💃For who? 21+

🚩Where? Leidseplein 12, 1017 PT Amsterdam

💲Price? €9-25

12. Shelter, where you can hide from the Dutch winter and dance away ❄

Rave the night away at club Shelter! Image: Unsplash

A club created with the inspiration to provide a place for veteran clubbers and newcomers alike, you can find Shelter across the IJ river in Amsterdam.

The club is famous for its raves, so pack those bags with water and food – gotta stay hydrated, kids! 💦

🎶Music? Lots of raves, so expect techno and electronica

💃For who? 21+

🚩Where? Overhoeksplein 3, 1031 KS Amsterdam

💲Price? €10-26

So, there you have it! The twelve best clubs in Amsterdam for all the different types of nights out you could imagine.

READ MORE | Amsterdam’s best weed: guide to coffeeshops and cannabis [2022]

Before you hit the club, though, you might have one burning question; can I get high on the dancefloor?

Drug use in Dutch clubs

Before you hit the club, make sure you know what’s allowed! Image: Depositphotos

It’s important to be aware of the laws regarding drug use in the Netherlands. It’s a major shock to many tourists, but weed is not actually legal in the Netherlands: however, it is decriminalised.

If you are going to get high in one of Amsterdam’s famous clubs, try to avoid truffles. In general, we wouldn’t advise getting high for the first time inside a club! 🚫🍄

Another fact to be aware of before you get yourself in a spot of trouble: carry no more than 5 grams at any given time.

READ MORE | What Amsterdam bars can I smoke weed in (that aren’t coffeeshops)?

And, if you’re planning on smoking, do so outside. Most clubs will have a smoking area where you can relax and enjoy — but remember that pre-rolled joints are mostly a big nee nee. Bring those filters and rolls, folks! 🚬

Got the ground rules? Great! Grab those shot glasses and turn on the tunes. baby; it’s time for dancing the night away! 🥂

What’s your favourite club on this list? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!