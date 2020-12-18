Moving and living in a new country isn’t without its challenges: you may have to learn a new language, make new friends, find a new job and home…but perhaps the hardest challenge of all is leaving behind the life you created for yourself back ‘home’. Becoming an expat in the Netherlands is no less challenging.

Despite having lived in the Netherlands for almost five years, and not having actually lived in my hometown full-time since 2010, Plymouth will always be “home” for me. It’s where I was born, where I learned to ride a bike (not well, obviously, and no one taught me how to simultaneously ride a bike whilst chatting on the phone after a few wines). It’s where I bought my first house, and where almost all of my family live.

And I am not alone. It’s estimated that Amsterdam has around 38,000 expats, with many coming from the UK and America.

So what is it that I’ve learned since becoming an expat in the Netherlands and what advice would I give to myself five years ago?