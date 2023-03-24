Dutch Quirk #97: Apply hair gel like they’re frosting a cake

Upon arrival in the Netherlands, you’ll probably feel like you’re on the set of Grease with all the slicked-back hair — but that’s not John Travolta, it’s a Dutchie with a penchant for using hair gel.

You wouldn’t think hair gel usage would be a quirk, but here we are and it can look cute. They can sometimes look like seals emerging from the water — and they’ll probably have a seal-like belly full of herring too.

What is it?

It is what it sounds like. Dutchmen comb copious amounts of hair gel into their hair until it looks like they’ve taken a dip in the pool or a run in the ever-present rain.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #117: Constantly check Buienradar

In the end, they have their hair styled with not a strand out of place. And, yes, it does get you wondering how it must feel to the touch. Is it crunchy or smooth?

Why do they do it?

To be honest, there isn’t a clear reason to be found. Perhaps it prevents them from getting slapped in the face by their mop of hair in the wind while they zoom along on their bicycles.

Or maybe, the most simple reason could be that they like the way it looks. They could think it looks sexaay and that it makes them as slick as those hairs. 😏

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #13: Be innovative (and not be shy about it)

Hey, maybe they know something we don’t. Is hair gel a useful rain repellent? Could it be that the rain just rolls off their gelled hair like water off a duck’s back?

Dutchies sure like to pile on the hair pomade: Depositphotos

Why is it quirky?

Well, it can look a bit unnatural. And in a country that provides so much natural hair styling in the form of rain — why do you need gel?

Speaking of rain, no way they are going to let that get in the way of their aesthetic. It’s raining? Oh, they’ll just bring their favourite hair gel with them to work and apply it at the office.

But we guess we can understand. If there are only so many things to do with your hair, you’re going to try them all — and let’s face it, that rain can be a cruel stylist.

READ MORE | Dutch quirk #8: dress the same as every other Dutchie (AKA the Dutch uniform)

Should you join in?

Have an important meeting? It could be a convenient way to disguise the fact that you haven’t been to the barber in a while — or worse, haven’t showered.

In the end, it’s up to you. If you like the polished look and want to try something new, this could be worth trying out — who knows, maybe it will suit you!

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!