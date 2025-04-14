7 major mistakes when travelling to the Netherlands (and how to avoid them!)

Visiting the Netherlands can be as incredible as a freshly-made stroopwafel… provided you avoid these bothersome little blunders. 👀

From dodging death-by-bicycle to getting stranded in Amsterdam with no mobile data, here are the most common mistakes tourists make in the Netherlands — and how to avoid them. 🙌

1. Don’t whip out cash like a 16th-century Dutch merchant

It’s true — the Dutch once dominated parts of the globe, and the ka-ching of guilders (old Dutch currency) pouring into their coffers was quite a common sound.

Nowadays, however, cash is nearly as extinct as the dodo bird. The Netherlands is more or less entirely cashless and many supermarkets, shops, and restaurants might not accept your crisp euro bills.

✅ Do use a bank card that’s valid for international transactions

With the Dutch phasing out the usage of Maestro cards, standard debit cards are always a safe bet.

Both debit and prepaid credit cards are generally a solid choice. Image: Freepik

Credit cards, on the other hand, can be a bit of a hit-or-miss. The Dutch have an incredibly debt-averse society, so not all supermarkets or shops will accept your snazzy American Express card.

If you’re looking for a solid middle ground, prepaid credit cards combine all the handy features of credit cards with the convenience of debit cards.

2. Don’t get lost in the middle of Amsterdam with no internet

Amsterdam’s winding network of streets and canals is charming — until you’re lost, your Google Maps won’t load, or your roaming package announces it’s out of data.

Let’s face it: with data roaming packages being awfully pricey and public Wi-Fi all too often transforming into public Why-can’t-I-connect-Fi, you’re better off checking out a handier option. 👇

✅ Do opt for an affordable travel eSIM instead

Merging the large data limits you’d expect from a Wi-Fi connection with the convenience of a regular SIM card, travel eSIMs are a must-have when visiting the Netherlands.

Skip the data roaming option, when an eSIM is guaranteed to save you some major euros. 🤳 Image: Freepik

They’re often a much cheaper option than data roaming and give you instant access to local networks, without the hassle of registering for a Dutch SIM plan.

They're often a much cheaper option than data roaming and give you instant access to local networks, without the hassle of registering for a Dutch SIM plan.

3. Don’t expect the rain to respect your travel plans

Dutch weather changes faster than a seagull zooming in to nick your patatjes (chips), so the chance of getting caught in a rain shower is pretty much 100%.

If you’re not adequately prepared, you’re likely to find yourself soaked, shivering, and questioning your life choices.

Though Dutch weather isn’t all rain, doom, and gloom, it’s always best to be prepared. Image: Freepik

✅ Do grab an umbrella and accept your fate

Looking to survive a Dutch downpour?

Invest in a waterproof jacket, shoes that can handle sloshing through some puddles, and a sturdy storm umbrella (the cheap ones won’t last five minutes in strong winds).

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

Checking the weather forecast regularly also doesn’t hurt!

4. Don’t walk into a Dutch “coffeeshop” expecting a cappuccino

If you’re craving a warm, frothy latte and happen to stroll into a fine establishment named Jan de Wiet’s Coffeeshop, prepare for disappointment.

This is because “coffeeshops” in the Netherlands typically sell weed and other cannabis products, not coffee.

✅ Do head to a café for some actual coffee

So what’s a caffeine-craving international to do?

Depending on the group you’re travelling with, walking into a “coffeeshop” instead of a “café” might involve slightly more bonding than you’re accustomed to. Image: Freepik

Well, if you want some actual coffee (as opposed to a space-cake experience that’ll shock the socks off your nan! 😉), your best bet is visiting a café.

And, if you’re looking to escape the ever-present Dutch rain, you can also pop into a bruincafé (brown café) — a cosy, old-school pub where you can sip coffee by day and beer by night.

5. Don’t confuse the train’s silent carriage with a podcast studio

Most Dutch trains have a designated silent carriage (or stiltecoupé) for commuters who prefer spending their journey in relative quietude.

READ MORE | Train etiquette on Dutch trains: 8 things you’ll always see

Needless to say, screeching to your best friend about the Tikkie your Dutch date just sent you — and ear-blasting your fellow passengers in the process — won’t be very well-received.

✅ Do use the silence to prep for yet another Dutch rail delay

As Dutch trains are often fashionably late, your best bet is to use your extra travel time wisely.

Whether you’re compiling a new Spotify playlist or working out an alternative route on the NS app, the silent carriage offers the perfect environment for concentration. 🧘🏻‍♀️

Quiet time = productive time. Image: Freepik

Worried about being stuck on the platform with no data and no one but a flock of pigeons for company? Holafly's unlimited data eSIMs are here to rock your world. Offering flexible plans and a speedy, reliable connection, they ensure you've got ample GBs to plan as many train detours as your heart desires — or order a much-needed Uber. 😉

6. Don’t walk on bike lanes (unless you have a death wish!)

If you step on the faded red tarmac of a Dutch bike lane and hear a bell ringing furiously, you’ve only got a few seconds before you’re unceremoniously flattened by a blur in lycra.

READ MORE | 7 reasons why wielrenners (lycra bikers) need an intervention

Dutch cyclists don’t mess around, so avoiding the bike lane unless you’re on a fiets (bicycle) of your own is Tourist 101.

✅ Do rent a bike and explore the city instead

You know what they say — if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!

There’s really no better way to explore the Netherlands than by bike. 🚲 Image: Freepik

The Netherlands is one of the most bike-friendly countries in the world and there are a plethora of bike rental shops in Amsterdam and beyond.

And trust us, exploring the city (or the Dutch countryside) by bike is a million times more fun than being shouted at for walking on the cycle path.

7. Don’t assume the Dutch won’t bill your bladder

Let’s set the scene: you’re a woman, you’re strolling through the city after a few drinks with your pals, and you suddenly feel the urge to have a wee.

You look around for the nearest public toilet — but, to your absolute horror, there are none to be found. Frantic, you ask your friends for help, and they pipe up with, “Oké, do you have any money on you?”

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #36: Charge people for public toilets

Helaas pindakaas, you’ve just learnt the unpleasant lesson that there are NO free public toilets in the Netherlands. (At least, none accessible for women. 😠)

✅ Do carry some spare coins — or be prepared to hold it

In general, it’s good practice to always have your bank card or some pocket change on you if you want to avoid a UTI.

In many cities, men can opt to use the public urinals. Women, on the other hand? Let’s just say our options are limited… Image: Depositphotos

Restaurants or cafés may let you go to the loo if you’re desperate enough, but you may be required to purchase something or pay a small fee. Even in Dutch train stations, you’ll likely need to pay upwards of fifty cents to use the facilities.

Good to know: Some supermarkets let you use their staff toilets, so it’s always worth popping in and asking an employee, if the call of nature is truly urgent.

Whether you get caught blabbing in the silent carriage or a Dutch rainstorm, adding the Netherlands to your travel bucket list can be a truly rewarding experience. 💪

What are some mistakes you’d add to our list? Tell us all about them in the comments below!