Reducing your energy bill in 2022: why you need a contract coach

The cost of living in the Netherlands increases every year because, well, inflation. 🤷 2022 has been one like no other though and we see this clearly reflected in our ever-increasing energy bills. So how can you regain control of that pesky piece of paper?

The good news is that even though managing your Dutch utility bills in 2022 has proven to be a different ball game than usual, you can still save on energy costs in the Netherlands.

But let’s first understand why prices have skyrocketed in the first place before we dig into how to bring them down.

Energy prices are skyrocketing: why?

The Netherlands, and the rest of Europe for that matter, has been in an ever-worsening energy crisis for the past few years.

In 2020, the winter turned out to be colder than usual and with everyone penned up at home, people turned up the dial on their heaters. This resulted in a greater demand for energy, causing prices to rise. 📈

In 2021, the price hike continued, worsened by fears of diminishing gas stocks. Initially, the increasing costs were mostly felt by companies, but it didn’t take long before the average Dutchie (half a million of them to be precise) began having trouble paying their energy bills.

Checking bills is never fun but it can be made easier. Image: Depositphotos

This year, international relations haven’t exactly helped the matter. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the question of Russian energy became even more relevant.

According to a report by De Nederlandsche Bank, “the economic consequences for the Netherlands are most noticeable in the energy prices,” since the war causes “uncertainty concerning energy supply.”

The increasing moral motivation for ending the Netherlands’ dependency on Russian gas, coupled with the delightful prospect of a 86% rise in energy bill costs by the end of 2022, has made Dutch policymakers think — fast.

The result? In April, the Dutch government announced that the Netherlands would stop buying Russian gas by the end of 2022. 🙌

As the Netherlands increases its focus on renewable energy and begins importing more LNG gas, the government is also introducing a package of measures to cushion the impacts of the rising prices.

While a relief package is all fine and dandy, what are some measures you can take as an international in the Netherlands to reduce your energy bills? 💸

Dutch energy bills: understand your contract

If there’s one thing you understand when you look at your energy bill, it’s that energy prices are rising and you see it reflected in the sum total of your utility bills.

We also know that in order to understand that frustratingly expensive slip of paper, you spend an unreasonable amount of time translating, googling, and maybe practising one or two Dutch swear words.

Keeping up with energy prices is one thing, but keeping up with Dutch contract language is a whole other ball game. Nevertheless, it’s important to understand how much you’re paying and for what.

We’ll give you a few minutes to run and check your energy contract. Image: Depositphotos

With continuously climbing energy prices, the most important thing to look at is whether you have a fixed or non-fixed contract.

With a fixed contract, the price you pay for energy is locked in, meaning you aren’t at the mercy of the market. However, if you want to terminate your contract prematurely you’ll often have to adhere to a 30-days notice period and might have to pay a fee.

However, if you have a non-fixed contract then the costs billed to you are calculated on the running market price. 🏃 In this scenario we’d probably try to run ourselves — either from our responsibilities or to a new provider. (Please only attempt the latter though).

