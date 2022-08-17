Amsterdam is the 3rd best city for bargain lovers in all of Europe

Thanks to its highly-rated flea markets, antique shops, and outlet stores, Amsterdam has been named one of the best places in Europe to strike a good bargain. 

At least according to experts from Confused.com, who studied the volume and quality of markets, antique stores, and outlets in 51 countries across Europe.

When it comes to bustling tourist sites, iconic coffee shops, and a liberal atmosphere, the Dutch capital is truly unmatched.

Nonetheless, as a city that’s known for being a costly money pit, we can’t help but ask, “where the hell are all these bargains at?” 🤔

What makes Amsterdam a good bargain?

The bargain hunters index reveals the best cities in Europe for bargain lovers, and Amsterdam has proudly snatched a top spot on the scale, scoring a whopping 8.09 out of 10! 🤩

So, what exactly makes the dreamy capital city such a top player in the bargaining game? There are three main reasons:

Firstly, Amsterdam is one of Europe’s ultimate cities for discounted clothing. Folks can fetch a good price for some apparel at any local clothing outlet because the city ranks 2nd highest on the scale!

READ MORE | Top! Amsterdam ranks as the 9th most liveable city in the world

Secondly, the capital has some of the finest and cheapest antique stores in Europe, with an overall rated score of about 4.5 out of 5 on the index.

This beats the Brits’ rating for antique stores by 5 times as much. Not so shabby! 😉

Last but certainly not least, Amsterdam’s ever-present handful of markets continue to do good for the city, putting it at 3rd best on the list as a great place to get some bang for your buck.

Just take a look at all those vintage cameras! Take your pick. 😉

Which other European cities made the list?

The Danes can drop their delicious pastries and high-five. At last, their capital city has been crowned the best in Europe to crack a good bargain! 😄

Why? Because the green capital of Copenhagen is home to the highest-rated markets in all of Europe and ranks 3rd for some real cheap antique stores too.

READ MORE | Amsterdam ranks in the top 10 dream cities to work in!

Following second on the list is Latvia’s capital, Riga, scoring 8.12 out of 10 on the bargain hunters index. 

Riga’s growing interest in sustainable fashion is ultimately what put them at second-best, with its antique stores and clothing outlets scoring high in Europe.

Curious to know if your country stands in the top 10? Take a look at the chart below! 👇

CityRank
Copenhagen, Denmark1
Riga, Latvia2
Amsterdam, Netherlands3
Dublin, Ireland3
Budapest, Hungary5
Oslo, Norway6
Porto, Portugal7
London, UK8
Rome, Italy9
Helsinki, Finland10

What do you think about Amsterdam being the 3rd best city for bargain lovers? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous articleIslands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands
Next articleDutch Quirk #86: Call people Abraham and Sarah on their 50th birthday and wildly decorate their home
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

