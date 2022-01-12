Lucky for stoners — cannabis may prevent coronavirus infections

According to a study done at the University of Oregon, there are components in cannabis that may prevent the coronavirus from entering healthy cells. 🌿

Two substances in hemp, CBGA and CBDA, can counteract the virus, reports De Telegraaf.

So… how does it work?

To not overcomplicate things, these two substances attach themselves to a protein that is part of the virus and block a substance that it uses to infect humans. Hooray! 🎉

Scientists at the University of Oregon ran seemingly tests with the alpha and beta variants of the virus, but haven’t tested this on humans just yet — anyone interested in volunteering? 😮‍💨.

The perfect Dutch stereotype

Now, you might be thinking this is perfect for Dutch people since “all they do is smoke weed and get infected with coronavirus” but it’s not as cut and dry.

Obviously, not everyone likes to or is able to smoke (although, that’s what edibles are for) and technically, cannabis use is still not legal but perhaps the weed capital of the world has hit a jackpot with this study. 💸

The Netherlands has had record-high numbers in the last weeks, so if your hard lockdown dream was staying inside and getting high on the best weed out there to fight a global pandemic, your dream doesn’t seem too far off the horizon. 🪁

What do you think of the results of this new study? Could weed be the answer to the coronavirus? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: DutchReview Reader/Supplied