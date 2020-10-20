Almost a week after implementing the latest coronavirus measures, the Netherlands has yet to see the effects of the restrictions. In the past week, the RIVM has reported 55,587 new positive cases. However, the speed at which case numbers are climbing is beginning to decrease.

This follows the news that case numbers breached the 8,000 per day mark this weekend.

Hospitalisations

In the past week 1,492 new patients have been admitted to hospitals, an increase of 300 from last week’s numbers. Meanwhile, 287 people have been moved to intensive care, almost 100 more than last week.

Deaths

Finally, the RIVM reports that 185 people have passed away from coronavirus, a increase of 35 when compared to last week.

Speed at which numbers increase is in decline

The RIVM has reported that while numbers continue to increase, the speed at which they are increasing is in decline. This means that while coronavirus cases continue to rise, they are not rising as rapidly anymore.

This slight decrease in speed may be due to the implementation of last weeks coronavirus restrictions. However, to be sure this is the case, the RIVM will have to see if the trend continues next week.

Mayor of Rotterdam back on his feet

Mayor Aboutaleb of Rotterdam is on the road to recovery after testing positive for coronavirus on October 11. He went into quarantine for 10 days and has been free of complaints for the past 24 hours.

Ad

He told Rijnmond that he only suffered mild complaints and was able to work from home while in quarantine. Today, he made his first journey outside.

Call to reopen Schiphol test street

Political party, D66, is calling for the Schiphol test street to reopen. The street was initially opened in August but was swiftly closed again in mid-September due to increased pressure on GGDs.

Travellers from high risk countries are currently advised to get themselves tested, even if they have no complaints. They are also asked to quarantine for two weeks.

Teachers call for tighter restrictions

The latest restrictions impose a semi-lockdown, wherein schools remain open. However, teachers believe these restrictions should be tightened.

A poll carried out by the teachers union, Leraren In Actie (LIA), found that 55% of teachers want to see stricter coronavirus measures in the classroom. They believe it is not safe to “continue with current full-classroom teaching.”

Teachers fear for their health and believe that classrooms are too full to enable the 1.5-meter distance rule. They also find that students are too relaxed with the wearing of face masks.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Arie Slob, has said that he understands the teachers fears, but the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has deemed the environment safe.

New breathalyzer test may help

Certain GGDs have been trialing the use of a new breathalyzer test for the past few weeks with favourable results.

The breathalyzer works by detecting particles in the air that people exhale and may be used to immediately determine those who don’t have coronavirus.

During the trials, the breathalyzer was able to determine that 3/4 of those in the line for testing were clear of COVID-19. This can help to alleviate the ever-increasing pressure on GGDs.

Feature Image: ©Akintevs/Canva.com