Want to leave the Netherlands but afraid that you’ll miss the beautiful architecture? These places are modelled after Dutch towns — but are found in all corners of the world!

Dutch architecture is internationally celebrated and admired. So much so, that some countries decided to construct a little bit of the Netherlands for themselves. These Dutch-shaped towns serve many purposes: for some, they are amusement parks, for others they are purely residential.

Either way, some of these carbon-copies will make you think you ate one too many truffles before heading out for a stroll in a cosy, Dutch neighbourhood.