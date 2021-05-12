Stunning colourised footage of Rotterdam before WWII (video inside!)

This newly colourised footage of Rotterdam before the war offers a unique glimpse into the city’s former image.

On May 14, 1940, the German bombing of Rotterdam left irreparable damage. The entire city centre was destroyed and Rotterdam was rebuilt into the city of bold and modern architecture that we know today.

This video shows remarkable colourised images of Rotterdam before the WWII bombing that forever changed its character.

The bombing lasted for 15 minutes, devastating the old city as it’s seen in these images. Nearly 1000 lives were lost and 80,000 people were left homeless.

After the war, with hardly a trace of the old city to be found, Rotterdam was rebuilt and became one of the most architecturally unique and modern cities in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Detroit Publishing Co./US Library of Congress

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2020, and was fully updated in May 2021 for your reading pleasure.