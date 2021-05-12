CultureHistoryCities

Stunning colourised footage of Rotterdam before WWII (video inside!)

Brin Andrews
This newly colourised footage of Rotterdam before the war offers a unique glimpse into the city’s former image. 

On May 14, 1940, the German bombing of Rotterdam left irreparable damage. The entire city centre was destroyed and Rotterdam was rebuilt into the city of bold and modern architecture that we know today.

This video shows remarkable colourised images of Rotterdam before the WWII bombing that forever changed its character.

The bombing lasted for 15 minutes, devastating the old city as it’s seen in these images. Nearly 1000 lives were lost and 80,000 people were left homeless.

After the war, with hardly a trace of the old city to be found, Rotterdam was rebuilt and became one of the most architecturally unique and modern cities in the Netherlands.

What do you think of these images of Rotterdam before the war? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Detroit Publishing Co./US Library of Congress
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2020, and was fully updated in May 2021 for your reading pleasure.

What do you think?

2 COMMENTS

  1. I used to live in Rotterdam and know of the bombardement. It’s a shame it happened because personally I like the old Rotterdam better 😔

  2. I so like the pace of the life at that time….not so frenetic as modern day life…and what do we gain nowadays with the frenetic pace? not much….I have an ancestor buried in the St Laurenskerk in Rotterdam…Jan van Brakel. I visit when I can, and am grateful for his energy and contribution to the Netherlands. He helped win the 1667 anglo-dutch war, and sailed in the Dutch Trading companies in the West Indies, promoting trade for the Netherlands.

