Day Trips

Are the Tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

Emma Brown
Emma Brown

You’ve heard it before on DutchReview, or maybe one of your neighbours has brought it up — but it’s officially tulip season here in the Netherlands! 🌷

But where are all those tulip fields? And are they still in bloom? Are you too late or too early to see the Dutchies’ favourite flowers?

Well, all your questions will find answers right here and now — with this official Flower Map.

Colourful-tulip-fields-in-the-Netherlands
Where can I see gorgeous tulips such as these, we hear you ask? Image: Depositphotos

But are the tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

If you click here and scroll down on the website to the map, you’ll see what I’m talking about. See all the green tulip icons? That’s where the tulip fields are.

If you click on them, it will tell you the location, show you pictures and tell you the date that they were updated. You can also submit yours, to help others who go to the website!

This way you can be sure you know what you’re getting if you want to go and see them. By the looks of the map at the time of writing, the fields are still in full bloom. 💐

So, when is the best time to see the Tulip fields in the Netherlands?

We’re nearing the end of tulip season, so we suggest you go right now! The tulips will still be blooming until the first or second week of May 2023, but we can’t promise anything after that.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to tulip season in the Netherlands for 2022

The popular Dutch tulip garden Keukenhof will close its doors on May 14.

Tulip-fields-in-the-Netherlands-blooming
Look at the tulips fields ready for harvest! Image: Emma Brown

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in April 2019, and was fully updated in May 2023 for your reading pleasure.

Have you been to the Keukenhof? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
“No peace without justice”: Ukrainian leader Zelensky to deliver speech in the Netherlands today
Next article
Hoera! Netherlands shoots to sixth place in press freedom rankings
Emma Brown
Emma Brown
A familiar face at DutchRevew. Emma arrived in Holland in 2016 for a few weeks, fell in love with the place and never left. Here she rekindled her love of writing and travelling. Now you'll find her eating stroopwafels in the DutchReview office since 2017.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Day Trips

24 best and free things to do in Rotterdam in 2023

Is Rotterdam your next destination, but you're trying to stick to a budget? Or maybe you're another Rotterdam resident who...
Emma Brown -
Attractions

Dutch tulip season: where to see the best tulip fields in the Netherlands in 2023

It's almost tulip season in the Netherlands, that time of year when you see fields full of these beautiful flowers....
Jesse Rintoul -
Cities

A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Ah, Maastricht. The metropolitan of Limburg. You’ll find plenty there! This beautiful city is the ultimate marriage of classic Dutchness...
Emily Burger -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Day Trips

24 best and free things to do in Rotterdam in 2023

Is Rotterdam your next destination, but you're trying to stick to a budget? Or maybe you're another Rotterdam resident who...
Emma Brown -

Latest posts

The Dutch and their monarchy, a two-sided coin

Heather Slevin - 4
Ah, the Dutch and their monarchy. Let’s just say they have a bit of a love/hate relationship — like siblings who’ve never quite gotten...

‘Putin deserves to be tried here’, Zelensky delivers speech in The Hague

Lyna Meyrer - 0
After Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly arrived in The Hague on Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian president has now delivered a speech. At 11:15 AM, Zelensky took...

What is iDEAL? Your guide to the Dutch online payment system

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 4
'Pay with iDEAL'. You sit, staring at your computer screen. Your virtual shopping cart is stacked with goodies ready to be delivered to your...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.