The Netherlands is a paradise for readers — plenty of dark, wet days to curl up inside, and just enough sunny ones to meet minimum vitamin D requirements with a good book in the park.

For book lovers, a good bookstore can feel like a second home. Fortunately, the Netherlands has you covered. There are many great bookstores offering wide selections not only in Dutch, but also in English, and often other languages too. To keep up with your voracious reading appetite, check out this list of the 10 bookstores in the Netherlands you simply must visit.