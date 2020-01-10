6 King Willem Alexander might have secretly flown a plane you were on

King Willem Alexander works as a pilot for KLM occasionally. He began doing this during his mother’s reign, and has said that if he were not a member of the royal family, he would have liked to have been an airline pilot. In 2017, King Willem Alexander revealed that he had actually been flying Cityhopper KLM planes once or twice a month, even after his ascension to the throne. In a pilot’s uniform and cap, he was rarely recognised when walking through the airport- though some clever passengers recognised his voice over the intercom.