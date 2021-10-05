Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus figures remain stable

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from September 28 to October 5. The number of hospitalisations and deaths have remained stable compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 12,016 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a marginal increase compared to last week’s report of 11,760 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also increased slightly to 8.1% compared to 7.5% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has decreased. This week, 29 people passed away, compared to 34 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of hospitalisations increased marginally this week, while admissions to the ICU decreased. The past week saw 189 new admissions to the nursing ward and 46 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 177 and 59, respectively.

International students struggle to enter clubs and bars with foreign QR codes

The relaxation of the coronavirus measures has brought with it an influx of eager international students wanting to experience all the best things that Dutch student culture has to offer — bitterballen, Dutch folk music, and lukewarm Heineken.

However, as many were vaccinated abroad and have foreign proof of vaccination that is not recognised in the Netherlands, they are now struggling to enter bars, clubs, theatres, and restaurants. This has lead to increased feelings of exclusion — not what they came here for.

Holidaying has got more expensive as PCR tests for travel are no longer free

As of Friday, October 1, holidaying has got that bit more expensive. Over the summer, having a swab stuck up your nose so that you could go on vacation was gratis (free). However, you now have to pay for your PCR tests again — wat jammer!

The Netherlands will be donating 27 million vaccines abroad

Starting in October, the Netherlands will be donating 27 million vaccines to Covax, the United Nations initiative for equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

The Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, says that their goal this year is to donate as many vaccines abroad (27 million) as have been used in the Netherlands (25 million). The Netherlands’ new motto about donating vaccines is, “Get one, give one.” 🤝

An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

