Cultivating the 4th largest population in the Netherlands and home to Utrecht University as well as the Hogeschool Utrecht, the city of Utrecht is dynamic and full of life. The town merges together old and new, perhaps a mini Amsterdam, but cosier and smaller. For this reason, if you’ve ever lived there, chances are you’ll want to stay. Today we’re sharing 18 things to do in the city of Utrecht.

There are plenty of places to explore around the city that we’ve already covered. But today we’re providing you with the essentials- things that are an absolute must to do in Utrecht.

So here goes: 18 things to do in Utrecht.