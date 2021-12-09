Dutch Quirk #49: Deliver babies at home

By Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
HomeCultureDutch Quirk #49: Deliver babies at home

So have you ever wondered what giving birth is like in the Netherlands? If you pictured your or your partner’s water breaking and being rushed in a stressful frenzy towards the hospital — you’d be sorely mistaken!

That is definitely not how it works here in the Netherlands because a lot of Dutch people don’t do giving birth in hospitals.

What is it?

We all know that the Dutch are pretty down-to-earth, especially when it comes to all things healthcare. They avoid places like hospitals, GPs, and the dentist as much as humanly possible. 😂

That being said, most Dutch women prefer to give birth at home with the guidance of a midwife (verloskundige) rather than giving birth at a hospital.

Why do they do it?

Giving birth at home is a more personal and natural experience, which is very appealing to Dutchies. They don’t want to give birth in a scary, clinical environment when they can just do it in the comfort of their own homes. 🤱🏼

READ MORE | 8 things you need to know about giving birth in the Netherlands

Also, if something goes wrong, there’s always a hospital not too far away in the Netherlands.

Why is it quirky? 

The Netherlands has the highest rate of home births in the west — up to 30% of women give birth at home! Wowza! This is very different from how movies portray giving birth. 😲

The Dutch are such fans of homebirths that they’ve added “homebirth culture” to the list of intangible heritage.

Should you join in? 

That’s up to you! How a person gives birth is a very personal choice. You can totally join the trend and give birth at home for a more personal experience.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to gynaecology, birth control, and check-ups in the Netherlands

However, you can also choose to give birth at a birth centre or at the hospital where you have access to pain-relieving medicines — it’s mum’s choice! 💘

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: boggy22/Depositphotos

Previous articleSnackbars in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch Quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X