8 Fireworks are illegal – apart from three days before NYE

It is illegal to purchase fireworks with the intention to use unless it is three days before NYE. Even then, they cannot be set off until NYE. Any time after that is also illegal. That means that New Year’s Eve itself is wild as hell.

Again, another one that causes a debate every year. New Year’s Eve in 2019 was particularly bad for injuries and general disturbances, so it seems that fireworks will be banned completely from 2020 onwards. But although it’s now a “historic” law, it’s still VERY weird.

Literally how NL looks on New Year…