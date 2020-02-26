The Netherlands has some pretty strange laws at time. In a country sometimes described as overly-beaurocratic, the Netherlands controls some unexpected things, like who can share houses, when fireworks can be used freely, and who can pee in canals (yes, really).
There’s a great video to watch too, so let’s jump right in!
10It’s illegal not to have lights and a bell on your bike, but not to wear a helmet
In a lot of countries, this is the other way around. This is mainly due to safety issues and of course if you’re out with a small child too, they usually have to wear some form of protection. Not in the Netherlands. As long as you have lights for visibility and bell to attract attention, you’re good to go. Safe or just stupid? The debate continues on whether we should all wear helmets. I guess we do have great bike lanes, which definitely makes it a heck of a lot safer.
9Bikes have right of way, they rule over cars AND pedestrians
So say you were strolling along a bike path and a bike hits you. They are not necessarily liable as bikes have right of way, even if it wasn’t your fault. The same goes for a car hitting a bike – that’s a big no-no too. Please, people just watch out for bikes and cars watch out for them too. They rule us all 😉
8Fireworks are illegal – apart from three days before NYE
It is illegal to purchase fireworks with the intention to use unless it is three days before NYE. Even then, they cannot be set off until NYE. Any time after that is also illegal. That means that New Year’s Eve itself is wild as hell.
Again, another one that causes a debate every year. New Year’s Eve in 2019 was particularly bad for injuries and general disturbances, so it seems that fireworks will be banned completely from 2020 onwards. But although it’s now a “historic” law, it’s still VERY weird.
Literally how NL looks on New Year…
7Mandatory emergency drills need to be tested every month
You may have all heard that weird and loud sound going off on the first Monday of every month. The Dutch government requires these emergency drills to test the alarms at least once a month. A law that means we are going to have to listen to them every first Monday of the month FOREVER (well until the law changes, that is).
6You cannot marry legally in the Netherlands unless one of you is Dutch
This law is true, but only if neither of you has residency in the Netherlands. For instance, you can’t come here from abroad to marry, as other people do at beach resorts across the world. So if you’re wanting to get hitched on the canals of Amsterdam and neither of you is registered here, forget it.
5House sharing is technically illegal
Three or more young singles are technically not allowed to live together. This is to prevent a load of house shares. Yet this law is pretty much never enforced though, so it’s pretty pointless and bizarre, and doesn’t help the housing crisis.
4It’s illegal to go into a coffee shop if you’re under 18
It’s not illegal for under 18’s to go into a regular coffee shop (‘cafe’), but if it’s there to sell weed, you aren’t allowed in, sorry. NO DRUGS FOR under 18s. Seems fair enough, we also can’t drink till we are 18 either.
3Trees must be reinforced to prevent them from sinking by canals
Canal houses, including trees and other structures, must be reinforced so they don’t sink. So it’s not just the houses, but the trees too! It’s great that trees are just as protected as the canal-side houses.
2Tenants have incredible protection when renting
Good for tenants and not so good for landlords, tenants have an incredible amount of protection. In fact, the landlord can’t kick you out unless it gets taken to court. Pretty bizarre if you aren’t paying the rent and trashing the place. Great if you don’t want to be made homeless by your landlord for literally no reason.
1You can only pee in a canal if you’re pregnant
Peeing in a public place is not allowed (hence the urinals everywhere) and many fatalities have happened from drunk people peeing canals. This is fair enough in general, except they bend the rules if the person peeing is pregnant. Not particularly safe though…
There you have it, 10 weird laws that the Netherlands has! What other laws do you find weird or cool in NL? Let us know in the comments below!
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 9 March 2019, but was updated for your reading pleasure on 26 February 2020.
Feature Image: Monlaw/Pixabay