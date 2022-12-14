Dutch Quirk #79: Only have freezing cold water in their toilet sinks

It’s a rainy Dutch winter day, you’re all bundled up, and you have to… well, use the bathroom. While you’re doing your business, fear grips you as you see the lonely blue tap.

Although you’re already cold, you realise that you’ll have to face the arctic temperature of the water from the tiny bathroom sink. 🥶

What is it?

We’re sure you’ve all dealt with this one: the freezing cold water that Dutch houses have in their toilet sinks (— unless you’re admitting to not washing your hands after using the bathroom, that is 🤨).

Ice-cold water may be a nice source of refreshment on a (rare) hot summer day, and ideal for those that prefer their tapwater nice and cold.

READ MORE | Can I drink tap water in Amsterdam?

But washing your hands with it, especially on a freezing cold day, is just icy Dutch torture.

Why do they do it?

Now, you may think it’s simply a question of old plumbing facilities in the beautiful, ancient canal houses.

BUT IT’S NOT! You are just as likely to find the “tiny-sink-and-freezing-water” combination in a newly built apartment complex in Amsterdam Zuid. 🏙️

So, you may wonder: why, dear Dutchies, can you only find cold water in your bathroom sinks? How hard can it be to install plumbing that allows for a nice, lukewarm hand-washing experience?

And to be honest, we’re not entirely sure.

It could be ascribed to Dutch frugality, although we would like to believe (or hope, at least) that even Dutchies would not be so cheap as to worry about the few cents that could provide them with warm water.

READ MORE | Why are there no public bathrooms in the Netherlands?

The most plausible explanation would be that this water is coming directly from underground pipes that are affected by ground temperature. This also explains why in the winter — when we especially don’t need it to be, the water from the tap is extra cold.

Look, those Dutch bathrooms are already kitted out with inspection shelves and toilet calendars — so who says they need heated water on top of that?

Why is it quirky?

Having freezing cold water in a tiny sink is just one of those strange things you’ll find in Dutch houses that make everyone else go: “huh?”🤷‍♂️

But hey, we guess having to wash your hands in arctic water builds character — and maybe that’s why Dutchies secretly enjoy it. After all, they also start their year by running into the freezing cold ocean. 🌊

Should you join in?

Sadly enough, with this quirk, the choice is out of your hands.

If you’re one of the lucky people that have a warm water tap in their bathroom sink: we’re jealous. If not: we feel for you.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!