Dutch Quirk #79: Only have freezing cold water in their toilet sinks

Lyna Meyrer
By Lyna Meyrer
HomeUltimate List of Dutch QuirksDutch Quirk #79: Only have freezing cold water in their toilet sinks

It’s a rainy Dutch winter day, you’re all bundled up, and you have to… well, use the bathroom. While you’re doing your business, fear grips you as you see the lonely blue tap. 

Although you’re already cold, you realise that you’ll have to face the arctic temperature of the water from the tiny bathroom sink. 🥶

What is it?

We’re sure you’ve all dealt with this one: the freezing cold water that Dutch houses have in their toilet sinks (— unless you’re admitting to not washing your hands after using the bathroom, that is 🤨).

Ice-cold water may be a nice source of refreshment on a (rare) hot summer day, and ideal for those that prefer their tapwater nice and cold.

READ MORE | Can I drink tap water in Amsterdam? 

But washing your hands with it, especially on a freezing cold day, is just icy Dutch torture.

Why do they do it?

Now, you may think it’s simply a question of old plumbing facilities in the beautiful, ancient canal houses

BUT IT’S NOT! You are just as likely to find the “tiny-sink-and-freezing-water” combination in a newly built apartment complex in Amsterdam Zuid. 🏙️

So, you may wonder: why, dear Dutchies, can you only find cold water in your bathroom sinks? How hard can it be to install plumbing that allows for a nice, lukewarm hand-washing experience? 

And to be honest, we’re not entirely sure.

It could be ascribed to Dutch frugality, although we would like to believe (or hope, at least) that even Dutchies would not be so cheap as to worry about the few cents that could provide them with warm water.

READ MORE | Why are there no public bathrooms in the Netherlands?

The most plausible explanation would be that this water is coming directly from underground pipes that are affected by ground temperature. This also explains why in the winter — when we especially don’t need it to be, the water from the tap is extra cold.

Look, those Dutch bathrooms are already kitted out with inspection shelves and toilet calendars — so who says they need heated water on top of that?

Why is it quirky? 

Having freezing cold water in a tiny sink is just one of those strange things you’ll find in Dutch houses that make everyone else go: “huh?”🤷‍♂️

@aigeriminnl Don’t be like me – there is only cold water to wash hands in Dutch toilet room sinks🙈😝 #voorjou #nederland #dutchtiktok #amsterdam #dutchlife #fypシ #relatable ♬ Um excuse me wtf – posts with 2% effort

But hey, we guess having to wash your hands in arctic water builds character — and maybe that’s why Dutchies secretly enjoy it. After all, they also start their year by running into the freezing cold ocean. 🌊

Should you join in? 

Sadly enough, with this quirk, the choice is out of your hands. 

If you’re one of the lucky people that have a warm water tap in their bathroom sink: we’re jealous. If not: we feel for you.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #16: Have a go-to pannenkoeken restaurant
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands to complete her studies, not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is following a master’s in Arts, Literature and Media. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee-walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X