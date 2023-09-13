🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch girls are the new French girls, here’s why

It's time to appreciate Dutch women 👏

Dutch girls are tough, direct, and financially smart. They stay busy and look gorgeous doing it. Sure, French girls are fab — but if you ask us, we think Dutch girls are the new French girls. 

Historically, French girls have been all the rage. They’re the cover girls for natural, effortless beauty, timeless, classic fashion, and, of course, the red lip.

But as much as we love the French girl, it’s time the Dutch girl got her time in the spotlight. They have that instantly recognisable style and that enviable toughness. We all have something to learn from them.

Not convinced? Buckle down and listen up. Here’s why the Dutch girl is the new French girl. 💅 

They have that effortlessly perfect makeup

No, we don’t mean a “no-makeup-makeup” look that takes 27 products and an hour to achieve. Much like French girls, who often opt for a more minimal, classic look, Dutch girls love simplicity.

photo-of-Dutch-woman-walking-with-bike-in-Amsterdam-looking-glamorous-like-a-French-woman
It’s simple, it’s beautiful, Dutch women know how to rock a light look. Image: Freepik

But Dutch girls approach this look from a different angle. Rather than classic simplicity (which can take some elbow grease), they go for that light, subtle makeup that takes 10 minutes at most and still manages to leave them glowing.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #59: wear way less make-up than people in other countries

It’s not trying too hard, and it’s accentuating their natural features rather than trying to attain the standard of a “classic beauty.” 

Dutch girls don’t do anything to try and fit a specific (and often unattainable) mould of beauty, which leaves them with this gorgeous, attainable, natural look that reminds us we are humans, we have pores and blemishes, and we are still hot as hell. 🔥

But that’s just the Dutch girls who do wear makeup. In the Netherlands, wearing no makeup at all is very common. It’s not expected in social or professional settings. Grabbing a drink with your friend? No need for the concealer; just come as you are!

Plus, waking up early for work is hard enough, so you might as well enjoy those extra 15 minutes of sleep and go to the office au naturel.

The Dutch apply their no-nonsense directness to their beauty routine, too. You get what you get, maybe sometimes with some mascara, lip balm, and a tiny eyeliner wing if they’re feeling particularly crazy.

We all love the glamour of French girl makeup, but it’s great to know that you can also rock a simpler look in the Netherlands.

They rock laid-back but put-together outfits

We all know those people who show up looking perfect at any social event, and when you compliment them, they say, “Oh, this old thing? I just threw it on.”

Dutch girls are those people.

Much like the French, they bring that extra oomph to comfort wear: maybe a scarf, Chelsea boots that aren’t like the ones you’ve seen everywhere, or the inescapable oversized blazer.

When we try to do it, we look like we haven’t showered in a month, but when Dutch girls do it, they just look cool.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #109: not dress formally when going out to a party

It’s the perfect balance between comfort and, for lack of a better word, slaying. Their lowkey style doesn’t rely on being overly embellished to look great. The beauty is in how they carry themselves: confident, tough, and glowing. 🌟

They somehow always have flawless hair

Maybe the secret to their stunning appearance is in their Dutch hair. Can anything look good with the right hairstyle? No, that doesn’t make sense because Dutch girls look perfect whether their hair is loose and messy or slicked back in a fierce bun.

photo-of-young-dutch-girl-with-perfectly-messy-hair
Seriously, how do they do that? Image: Freepik

It’s mesmerising, honestly. How do they do it? They crawl out of bed, maybe run a quick brush through their hair and bam. They could be in a Head & Shoulders commercial. Done. Perfect.

If it’s not how they like it, geen probleem. They bring out the classic claw clip, and in three seconds, they achieve that signature hairstyle that we have tried our whole lives to achieve.

@mainnecessities #clawclips #clawcliphairstyles #clawcliptutorial #easyhairstyles ♬ super freaky girl nicki minaj out now – #1 nicki defender

Maybe it’s a result of a lifetime of facing Dutch winds on their bikes. It’s like their hair has developed a tolerance to the world, and however they wear it – bun, loose, clip, braids, curly, straight – it always looks good.

This is something that Dutch and French girls have in common: the ability to have perfect hair in any situation. We need to find out their secrets.

They know how to save money — but also how to spend it

Let’s get to the real stuff. The Dutch are notorious for being stingy, frugal, and just a bit intense about money. Dutch girls aren’t so different (because they are, after all, Dutch), but they also know how to spend.

Let’s start with the saving. It’s not that Dutch girls spend no money. It’s that Dutch girls know how and where to shop.

young-girl-trying-on-a-second-hand-shirt-in-vintage-shop
Dutch girls really understand the value of a second-hand stop. Image: Freepik

Like the French, many Dutch girls get their goods at markets or local bakeries rather than giant overpriced supermarkets (ahem, Albert Heijn). And it doesn’t stop at the groceries.

READ MORE | Toeslagen: save money with these allowances in the Netherlands 

That gorgeous shirt they’re wearing? They found it at the kringloop winkel for €5! That stunning vintage sofa? Found on Marktplaats for €30! 

Their plasma-screen TV? Free from Facebook Marketplace, of course. They know how to source the best second-hand items for cheap. 

READ MORE | Book swapping in the Netherlands: how you can read, save money, and recycle

How? You’ll find your classic Dutch girl frequenting markets (online and in person), antique shops, and kringlopen (thrift shops). 

Aside from this, they’ll source their friends’ old furniture and sometimes even grab something cute that’s just been left out on the street. One (wo)man’s trash is another (wo)man’s treasure, right? 

What sets them apart from us mere mortals is what they do with all that money they’re saving. There’s no point in having this money collecting dust in your bank account, waiting for a rainy day.

After all, almost every day in the Netherlands is a rainy day! So they treat themselves: a terrasje drink, a dinner with the girls, train tickets for a weekend away, a coupon for a spa day (even when planning to splurge, always check for a coupon first!) 

The Dutch girl truly knows where to save so they can live lavishly — and look stunning while doing it. 

They’re not just gorgeous — they’re also tough

Our admiration isn’t just because of their beauty and their financial literacy. Another reason why Dutch girls are the new French girls is their thick skin. 

Sure, you don’t want to mess with a French girl and her perfectly manicured nails — but the Dutch girls aren’t afraid to get some dirt under those French tips. 

After all, not anyone can bike through a code yellow storm and show up to their destination unaffected (with perfectly tousled hair).

They don’t shy away from a challenge, and they don’t take any smack from anyone. They know how to take care of themselves; they know their worth. 

READ MORE | Making Dutch friends as an international: our 21 best tips 

But don’t mistake their kindness for weakness, and don’t go thinking Dutch directness means you can say whatever you want. Treat these ladies with the respect they deserve (or suffer the consequences!)

The best part? They do the same for their friends. If you’ve ever told a Dutch girl a story about something unpleasant that happened to you, they will react with such disbelief that it reminds you: you don’t have to deal with that.

@bellatidoo

♬ original sound – Darina_Yuh

They encourage you to stand up for yourself and applaud you when you do. But if you’re not ready to confront a bad situation, they’ll often do it for you. In short, Dutch girls look out for their friends! 👯

Sometimes, they can be a bit intimidating while doing it. And they’re often not scared of telling you some hard truths. If you’re wrong in the situation, they will let you know. But it comes from a place of, well, love.

They know how to balance work and play

Just like they know how to save and spend, Dutch girls also know how to work and play. They apply their mental toughness to the task at hand, focusing on it and not complaining in the process.

Yep, they do what needs to be done. But at exactly 17:00, they clock out, head home, let their hair down, grab a glass of wine, and stop.

But they also know how to make work more enjoyable. All it takes is a stroll down the street on a sunny day. You’ll see them sitting in the park, with their laptop at a table outside, or working on their windowsill with wide open windows to get some sun while they type up a storm.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #116: have a great work-life balance

This is a characteristic they share with their French counterparts. It’s also not rare to see a French girl enjoying coffee on their own French terrasje. 

They’re always on the go

Don’t mistake their leisure for laziness. Dutch girls are often busy even when they unwind (although they’re only human, so every once in a while, they do just sit and stare at a screen. But, like, in a cool way).

Ask a Dutch girl what she will get up to after work, and they’ll likely tell you that they’re about to head to a hot yoga or pilates class in a snazzy gym. 

photo-of-two-Dutch-women-relaxing-in-amsterdam
Ok, fine, sometimes Dutch girls do just sit and chill. Image: Depositphotos

Maybe they’ll have a drink by the canal regardless of the temperature. Maybe they’ll bring a book to the park and sit alone on the grass. Or maybe they’ll have dinner with a friend at home. 

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #115: sit on terraces year-round

Meanwhile, French girls often unwind by walking around the city or enjoying a meal with their friends, withstanding any adverse weather thrown their way and looking amazing while doing it — you see the parallels? 

However, while the French girl might be a bit more casual with her time, Dutch girls schedule their free time. 

Maybe they can squeeze in a coffee with a friend between their Tuesday hockey practice and the dinner with their family that has been scheduled three months in advance — but if it’s going to happen, it has to be put on the agenda

Dutch-girl-starter-pack-composite-image
Feeling very called out — one of these images of of the writer. Image: DutchReview

They rest daily and yet somehow are always busy. Whether it’s just leisure and socialising or blowing off steam playing field hockey, they found the perfect way to unwind.

They love cigarettes and coffee, like the French girls

French girls may have claimed the whole “black coffee and cigarettes” vibe (which, by the way, feels somewhat reductive), but Dutch girls also dabble.

@sometimesdaisy

♬ original sound – grantbeans2

When you inevitably go to a lekker koffie with a Dutch girl on a cute terrasje, prepare to be caught in a cloud of cigarette smoke. The pack with someone’s very gruesome health issues sitting on the table is almost part of the aesthetic of this little coffee date.

We would look plain unhealthy smoking a ciggie, but the Dutch? Much like the French, it somehow adds to the glamour of the look.

The only difference? Dutch girls trade in the red lipstick for milk in their coffee.

Much like how we all love the beloved French girl, we hope you share our admiration for the Dutch girl. We will spend the rest of our days trying to dress, save, and relax like them. Where’s our oversized blazer? 

Do you think Dutch girls are underappreciated? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

