🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Here to stay: more international students find work in the Netherlands after graduating

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
2 minute read
group-of-girls-throwing-graduation-hat-in-air
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/13488387/stock-photo-group-of-happy-young-graduates.html

Once you have a taste of the Dutch way of life, it’s hard to give it up. It’s no wonder international students are choosing to stay on and work in the Netherlands.

The number of international students studying in the Netherlands has been increasing yearly. After scrambling to find somewhere to stay and pushing through crowded lecture halls, the question is: how many stick around?

Well, based on figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 32% of international students who graduated in the 2018-2019 academic year had a job a year later.

This is about 12% more than graduates in previous years. We imagine once they found out about borrelen at work, they jumped at the idea of working in the Netherlands. 🍻

Staying for work, but only in some sectors

Dutch Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf thinks these figures are good news. “We desperately need that international talent, especially in shortage sectors such as technology and IT,” he tells the NOS

“The CBS research shows that relatively many students go to work in those sectors.”

@dutchreview Happy Tuesday allemaal! If you’re already feeling the burn of the working week, here’s a reminder that it’s not all bad – if you work in the Netherlands, of course. 😉 Dont have a Dutch job (yet)? Head over to our pals at @Undutchables Recruitment ♬ original sound – DutchReview

Students with diplomas in services (communication, translation, healthcare), computer science, education or technology are more likely to stay and work in the Netherlands after their studies. They usually find jobs within a year.

Less than a third of graduates of management, business and human resources, or psychology stay on.

Bonding with the Netherlands

“Being able to get a job is one of the factors that increases the chance of international graduates staying in the Netherlands,” says Dijkgraaf.

READ MORE | ‘Don’t come to the Netherlands’: here’s how universities are limiting international students

“I want to increase the chance of them staying by strengthening the bond of international students with the Netherlands.”

How? By having more university lectures in Dutch — because if students learn the language, it will increase the likeliness that graduates stay after their studies are complete.

READ MORE | 7 ways a Dutch job is different

Other reasons graduates stay include the high level of English in the country and the good work culture.

See what we were saying about borrelen? But we’re sure the lack of hierarchy didn’t hurt either. 😉

What do you think of the Dutch work environment? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch girls are the new French girls, here’s why
Next article
This Dutch tourist attraction is one of the most mispronounced IN THE WORLD
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutch tourist attraction is one of the most mispronounced IN THE WORLD

Listen, there's a lot to be mispronounced when you first arrive in the Netherlands. You'll order yourself a "str-oooohp-wafel", you'll...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

This Dutch tourist attraction is one of the most mispronounced IN THE WORLD

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Listen, there's a lot to be mispronounced when you first arrive in the Netherlands. You'll order yourself a "str-oooohp-wafel", you'll say "dank-ooh-well," and then...

Dutch girls are the new French girls, here’s why

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Dutch girls are tough, direct, and financially smart. They stay busy and look gorgeous doing it. Sure, French girls are fab — but if...

Where to live in Amsterdam: the 2023 neighbourhood guide

Nellie Werner - 13
So you’re moving to Amsterdam? Excellent choice! It's a great city that thrives with energy, history, and culture. But where should you live in...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.