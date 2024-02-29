Travelling to Amsterdam this year? Here’s why it’ll cost you more

Pay up, tourists! 🥲

NewsEconomy
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Amsterdam-canals-and-cities-ranked-as-one-of-best-cities-in-world-2024
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/fantastic-sunset-sundown-sunrise-colors-amsterdam-panoramic-views-famous-old-houses-bridge-canal-downtown-amsterdam-holland-netherlands-europe_26173115.htm#query=Amsterdam&position=8&from_view=search&track=sph&uuid=bf283d59-ee13-4c84-8922-dfe1ab6cc75e

If you’re planning a trip to the Dutch capital this year, you should prepare for some unforeseen costs. No, we’re not talking about the €13 stroopwafels; we mean the skyrocketing tourist tax.

Yup, tourists who spend the night in one of Amsterdam’s many hotels or hostels can expect to pay a whopping 12.5% in tourist tax this year.

In practice, this means that the average tourist will be paying an extra €16.76 per night per person, according to Bungalowoverzicht.nl. 😳

Why are they doing this?

To curb overtourism.

It’s no secret that Amsterdam struggles with the enormous amounts of tourists it has to welcome each year.

In an effort to reduce this influx, the city has previously banned large cruise ships, restricted weed, and flat-out told young Brits to “stay away”.

READ MORE | ‘We never stop drinking’: British men react to Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign

The increased tourist tax is just another measure meant to scare off international visitors. Whether it will have the desired effect remains to be seen. 👀

The highest in all of Europe

Even before this increase, Amsterdam’s tourist tax was not just the highest in the Netherlands, but in all of Europe. Ouch.

Wondering why the city needs all this money? According to the municipality of Amsterdam, it will be invested in the neighbourhoods and boroughs that need it the most to maintain the city’s fabulous quality of life. 

What do you think about Amsterdam’s newest measure to curb over-tourism? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
This app matches expats with licensed psychologists who share their cultural background: meet EXPATHY
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Street newspaper seller found with almost €32,000 in cash — but why?

Police officers in the Hague arrested a suspiciously successful street newspaper seller on Saturday.  To the officers’ surprise, the paper in...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

This app matches expats with licensed psychologists who share their cultural background: meet EXPATHY

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re an expat in the Netherlands, living far away from your family and friends back home. And I...

Dutch Quirk #99: Drink beer like it’s a national sport

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 1
The Netherlands is home to many big beer brands like Heineken, Hertog Jan, and Bavaria, but the Dutch drink a whooooole lot of it...

Street newspaper seller found with almost €32,000 in cash — but why?

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Police officers in the Hague arrested a suspiciously successful street newspaper seller on Saturday.  To the officers’ surprise, the paper in the seller’s possession went...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.