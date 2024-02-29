If you’re planning a trip to the Dutch capital this year, you should prepare for some unforeseen costs. No, we’re not talking about the €13 stroopwafels; we mean the skyrocketing tourist tax.

Yup, tourists who spend the night in one of Amsterdam’s many hotels or hostels can expect to pay a whopping 12.5% in tourist tax this year.

In practice, this means that the average tourist will be paying an extra €16.76 per night per person, according to Bungalowoverzicht.nl. 😳

Why are they doing this?

To curb overtourism.

It’s no secret that Amsterdam struggles with the enormous amounts of tourists it has to welcome each year.

In an effort to reduce this influx, the city has previously banned large cruise ships, restricted weed, and flat-out told young Brits to “stay away”.

The increased tourist tax is just another measure meant to scare off international visitors. Whether it will have the desired effect remains to be seen. 👀

The highest in all of Europe

Even before this increase, Amsterdam’s tourist tax was not just the highest in the Netherlands, but in all of Europe. Ouch.

Wondering why the city needs all this money? According to the municipality of Amsterdam, it will be invested in the neighbourhoods and boroughs that need it the most to maintain the city’s fabulous quality of life.

What do you think about Amsterdam’s newest measure to curb over-tourism? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.