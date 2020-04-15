Ok, so lately you have had a lot of spare time and you still can’t find the motivation to learn Dutch? Or maybe you have finally sat down with your textbook and are already browsing DutchReview for a bit of light-hearted procrastination?

No judging at all. We’ve all been there.

Luckily, avoiding your textbook may just have helped you out this time, because the following article is for you. It includes five super-simple avenues to explore, to increase mindfulness and hopefully inspire you to not necessarily study harder, but to do it with a lot more purpose.

“I’m just not good at learning languages”

Yes, I’m taking aim at native English speakers here.

When we take our first breath outside the womb we don’t immediately strike up a conversation with our parents, fluently, in our mother tongue:

‘Hello, there. An absolute pleasure to finally meet you both’.

No, we learn it as a child. Now, you can bring up neuroplasticity and why it’s easier as an infant, but let me ask you this: have you ever met a child before? They often have an attention-span that makes a goldfish look like a veteran scholar.

If they can do it, then so can you. So do yourself a favour and stop believing that excuse.

Find your reason

If someone asks you why are you learning Dutch, and you cannot come up with an answer that convinces even yourself then there is your problem.

A lot of our procrastination comes from our emotions, so you can procrastinate from learning by drawing up an amazing, structured weekly plan (again), but if your heart isn’t in it then you will go around in unproductive circles.

To speak to your Dutch boyfriend’s / girlfriend’s family? For work? It is usually for pragmatic reasons rather than pure love for the language, so the trick is to find a way to do it because you want to, not because you feel you have to.

Maybe try to find passion in the process of learning a new language, acquiring a new skill, or from challenging yourself. Things for you. Just be honest with yourself.

Set the benchmark low

Yes, you read that correctly.

People usually start by jumping in the deep-end and being unrealistic. It works for some people, but is often not sustainable at all. Learning a language needs consistency.

However, Expert Tim Pychyl says: “Once we get started, we’re typically able to keep going. Getting started is everything.”

Well, sort of, Tim.

Picture this: you set yourself half an hour with your textbook and after five minutes time seems to slow down in a way that even the most gifted of quantum physicists can’t explain. Oh look, you are on Instagram.

So why not five minutes (no, seriously) every day on Duolingo. If Tim is right, five minutes may turn into a relatively painless ten, or fifteen. If you feel like doing more – do more. If you don’t, then it is only five minutes of your day. Power through it. After all, thirty-five minutes a week (plus the consistency of daily learning) is more than nought minutes per month.

Self-awareness and experimentation

Let me be clear: there are many, many brilliant and inspiring teachers out there, and a variety of incredible courses. But everyone learns differently, and has different motivations.

For many of us, school did a great job of stunting any passion or confidence for languages, and a main consequence was to grow up believing that there was only one way to learn them. Which just so happened to be incredibly slow and dull. Taking two months to be able to say you wake up at six and clean your teeth just isn’t going to cut it when living abroad.

So experiment, explore, and find what works best for you.

Likewise, be aware of when you are most likely to waver in motivation. Identify the cue for a bad habit, and change the routine slightly to avoid it and keep on track with your session. (For more on that, I highly recommend introducing yourself to Charles Duhigg!)

Practice, practice, practice

Simply put: use it.

If you are putting time aside to learn a language and then not using it then what is the point? We all sound stupid at first, we all make mistakes. Get used to it – but you really are not alone.

If you genuinely can’t summon up the confidence, then during washing the dishes or brushing your teeth have little conversations in your head. Link up new words, practice that quick formation of sentences and being creative with limited vocabulary. It sounds absolutely crazy, but you can build up that fluency without the anxiety and embarrassment.

Furthermore, try reading articles online, listening to the radio, using Dutch subtitles on Netflix, and looking at memes – it doesn’t matter as long as it is Dutch! Surround yourself with it as much as you can.

Success!

What are your best tips for avoiding procrastination when it comes to language learning? Drop them down in the comments below.

Feature Image: FirmBee/Pixabay

