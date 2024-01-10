11 things no one tells you about living in the Netherlands for the first time

Before you move to a new country, the Netherlands or otherwise, you are sure to be showered with tips, tricks, anecdotes, recommendations, and more than a few warnings.

When I announced I was moving to the Netherlands, it went a little something like this:

“That’ll be lovely — all the tulips , the windmills …”

“Don’t smoke anything.” Or the alternative, “ Smoke everything !”

“Be careful out there, keep your wits about you! You know it’s a land of vice and sin!” — my dad would say in a half-joking, half-serious voice.

“Watch out for the canals, many fools have fallen right in.”

“Maybe you’ll get to sail along the canals in a boat

Needless to say, not all of these comments were correct, relevant, or necessary. I saw two windmills in my first months, not a single tulip, and I have yet to be invited onto a boat. 💁

Moreover, my host of advisors managed to leave out some key aspects of life on this sinking land.

1. The Netherlands is actually a kingdom

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is the official title given to the sovereign state of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten by King Willem-Alexander. A Dutch king, I mean, who knew? Likely a great number of people, yet I was not one of them.

Yep, the Dutch have royals too! Image: Koninklijkhuis

The king resides in Villa Eikenhorst on the De Horsten estate in Wassenaar. He is mostly a figurehead, but he is celebrated in true Dutch style* every April 27 on King’s Day.

*With lots of orange, alcohol, and parties.

2. There are checkpoints for bike lights

The politie occasionally set up checkpoints to ensure all bikes have working lights. And I mean, it’s a big deal.

It begins with the circulation of the “Brace Yourselves Check Points Are Coming” message, usually by your friends via WhatsApp. 🤳

Pas op! Do you have your lights on?? Image: Depositphotos

The next step is to buy some lights as yours are, without a doubt, broken, out of battery, or non-existent. Run to SoLow, Kruidvat, HEMA, or Action only to find empty shelves where bike lights should be.

But fear not; even without lights, you can survive the checkpoint. You can, of course, avoid the suspect streets. But if that’s not an option, you have two more choices:

When you know the checkpoint is coming, hop off your bike and walk. Easy as pie!

If worse comes to worst, throw yourself — bike and all — to the ground. In the chaos that follows, maybe, just maybe, your lack of lights will be forgotten.

3. Red light districts are everywhere

Red Light Districts are not unique to Amsterdam. Who knew? Again, not me. Until I took a wrong turn down an unknown street and learned that Groningen too has its fair share of window prostitution.

There’s more than just Amsterdam, you know! Image: Pixabay

4. Visa and Mastercard ? Nope

Visa and Mastercards are, largely, not accepted here. Why in the world not? I’m still reeling from the embarrassment and confusion I experienced during my first several visits to Albert Heijn (a Dutch supermarket).

Handing over a VISA card is always a bit of a gamble. Image: Pexels

Although no card means no drunken contactloos pinnen. And believe me, THAT is a good thing. 🥴

But good news! The Dutch are finally starting to see the plus side of accepting and offering more debit and credit card services. For example, many Dutch bank cards are now being switched to debit cards — which means these cards will become more widely accepted.

5. Dutch s taircases are hella steep

The rest of the world refers to them as ladders. But here’s an image of how narrow and steep they usually are in the Netherlands. How more folks have not fallen and snapped their necks, I do not know! 😳

Try getting down that after a few drinks. 🤔 Image: DutchReview

6. It’s n ot a party without balloons

Mention the word “Netherlands” anywhere outside of the Netherlands, and those around you will say one or all of the following — “weed!” “marijuana,” “roll a joint,” “420,” or “blaze it.” And sure, that’s all cool, but do you know what’s cooler? Balloons.

And no, we don’t mean party balloons. Image: Depositphotos

Not just any balloons — balloons filled with nitrous oxide, or, as it is more commonly known, laughing gas. The gas is a depressant-type drug that slows down the brain, leading to feelings of euphoria, difficulty in thinking straight, and fits of uncontrollable laughter.

In short, it gives you one heck of a high, even if it lasts only for a few short minutes.

You’ll often see lads with a canister, doing laughing gas straight on the street. While the government has banned the sale of laughing gas at clubs and pubs, this is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon.

7. The Dutch are a little cat crazy

The Dutch are cat people. Almost as much as they are bike people. Okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but truly, there are a lot of cats here.

Okay, I kind of want one too, now. Image: Depositphotos

Even the University of Groningen even has its own cat — Professor Doerak, and yes, he has an Instagram fanbase.

8. People at home will only ask “ So, how’s life in Amsterdam then? “

When you tell people you are living in the Netherlands for the first time, you will likely share with them the name of the city you will be living in.

There’s more to the Netherlands than Amsterdam! Image: Depositphotos

Let me tell you now, however, that you really shouldn’t have bothered. They will continue to assume you live in Amsterdam, or at best that you live very close to Amsterdam.

9. Y ou may just end up loving those Dutchies

Anyone can tell you that the Dutch are direct, blunt, and cut straight to the point. But few told me about how nice Dutch people are! Waiters and shop assistants are always super friendly and make an effort to chat with customers.

You know what? That directness is kind of nice. Image: Freepik.

Every time the chain has fallen off my bike (that’s many, many times) someone was always willing to help me or offer me a tissue for my oil-stained hands. It warms your heart, which is great considering how cold it can be here. 🤗

10. Dutch food is… different

Before moving to the Netherlands, I didn’t have the slightest idea of what Dutch cuisine could possibly be like. I expected a blend of European cuisines, featuring things like Schnitzels, sausages, baguettes, and so on.

I guess, in some ways, I wasn’t too far off — but nothing could have prepared me for the culture shock I had when I first found out about bitterballen.

And there is so much more where that comes from: frikandelbroodjes, kapsalon, haring, stampot — so many strange foods I had never even heard about! But hey, don’t knock it ’till you try it — who knows, maybe you’ll love them all. 😋

A typical Dutch feast! Image: Depositphotos

11. The wind will blow your socks off — literally

It makes sense that a flat, coastal country like the Netherlands gets some rough winds, right? Right — but I wasn’t really prepared for the sheer strength of them.

No wonder they have so many windmills! Image: Depositphotos

Will there be times where it feels like you can’t breathe because so much wind is flying into your face? Definitely. Will pedaling your bike through it feel like the toughest workout you’ve ever done? Absolutely. But will it make you feel alive? Hell yeah! 🌬️

What have you found since living in the Netherlands for the first time?