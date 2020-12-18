More and more, hotels and hostels in Amsterdam are offering their guests long-stay options at lower rates. It’s great news for anyone who’s moving house, on a temporary work assignment, or having a nice long holiday.

Seeing as many of our dear readers often fit into those very categories, we wanted to find out more. So we learned all about this new shift toward more affordable temporary housing, and we’re excited — we think you will be too.

Long-stays: a new trend in Amsterdam

Anyone who has lived in Amsterdam has experienced the challenging house-hunting and moving process. Finding the right home in the right neighbourhood at the right price can be an overwhelming and drawn-out process, not to mention the chore of the physical move itself.

In fact, moving house is frequently listed as one the top most stressful experiences a person can go through in life, right up there with divorce and the death of a loved one. It’s hard!

One thing that can make a world of difference is having a comfortable place to stay while you’re getting the details sorted. This is where long-stay hotel options and short-stay apartments in Amsterdam can be your golden ticket.

What to look for in long-stay accommodation in Amsterdam

While you’re shopping around for the right short-term home, there are just a few important questions you’ll want to ask yourself.

Location Do you want to be centrally located, close to public transportation, near the neighbourhood where you hope to live, or a new part of the city you want to explore?

Affordability What’s your budget? Would you rather spend a bit more for your creature comforts, or is it more important to save money and live simply?

Amenities Will you need parking? Are you hoping for a gym? Do you want to fully unpack into a closet or are you comfortable living out of a suitcase? Think about what you can and can’t live without for a month or two.



The beautiful thing is that this isn’t your long-term home, so there’s no need to agonize over the details. If you find a place that ticks these boxes, you should be all set. Just go with your gut and don’t look back.

The best long-stay options in Amsterdam

With help from our friends at a few wonderful extended-stay accommodations, we’re excited to bring you a handful of local options that we absolutely adore, with a little something for everyone.