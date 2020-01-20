Coming to the Netherlands as an expat can be so overwhelming. What should you do, how should you act? Do you need to speak Dutch? We’ve published an open letter from a Dutchie to new expats (and tourists) who are planning to come to the Netherlands in the near future.

Dear tourists and new expats,

First of all, welcome to The Netherlands! Despite what you may have heard about the government’s decision to reduce an enticing expat benefit, and about what Amsterdam’s new leaders have proposed to alleviate the tourist trap that is the city center, we like tourists and expats, in general. You are the spice in the dull Dutch food, the stroop in our wafel, if you will.

The Dutch appreciate you, and so I want to offer you some suggestions to help you ease into your stay, whether it’s for a day or for a decade. Here’s five things to know before coming to Holland.